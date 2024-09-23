If you thought Dune: Part Two was your only chance to visit Arrakis this year, you're in for a surprise. Entertainment Weekly has released four new images from Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming Dune spin-off series which is set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's films and will follow the Bene Gesserit's rise to power. The series is set to premiere on Max this November, but is still lacking an official release date. Between the current release of The Penguin and the upcoming release of The Franchise, Max has more than its fair share of content to distribute before the end of the year. Max is expected to drop an official release day for the series soon, with it possible to pick up the Sunday night slot from The Franchise after it airs its finale on November 24.

Because the series is set so long before the first Dune movie, don't expect to see Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, or any other members of the Fremen that have previously graced the big screen. However, Dune: Prophecy has assembled a strong cast with some big names to bring this new chapter to life, headlined by Emily Watson and Mark Strong, who will play Valya Harkonnen and Emperor Javicco Corrino, respectively. Olivia Williams will also star in Dune: Prophecy, playing Tula Harkonnen, with Travis Fimmel and Jodhi May playing Desmond Hart and Empress Natalya, respectively. Alison Schapker, who is best known for writing episodes of television on popular series such as Lost, The Flash, Westworld, and Altered Carbon, will serve as the showrunner for Dune: Prophecy.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Dune’ Movie?

Close

It's been roughly two weeks since director Denis Villeneuve last spoke about Dune: Messiah, but he certainly made sure to drop enough information to keep fans satisfied until his next spill. He revealed that the film is still in active development, but it will only get made if the script can get to a point where he feels it can effectively stand out from the two films that have come before, while also adding something unique to the story. He also confirmed that, if Dune: Messiah does get made, it will be his final outing on Arrakis, but he does not view the third film as the conclusion of a trilogy, and wants someone else to take over the franchise and adapt more books after him.

Dune: Prophecy will premiere in November. Check out the new images from the series above and watch Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX