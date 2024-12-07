It feels like, ever since Game of Thrones, there is an increased desire for shows with a plethora of evil, power-hungry characters who are all playing their own games with the goal of ultimate power. House of the Dragon and Succession are just a few shows that Dune: Prophecy is following on from in this vein. However, Dune: Prophecy is failing at making itself engaging because every character is horrible, with vague plans that screw everyone over with little idea of what they are actually fighting for, and this isn’t just an issue singular to Prophecy, but can be seen throughout the Dune franchise, though it isn't as big of an issue in the films. Not only is it difficult to root for anyone, but it genuinely becomes vaguely depressing when even the somewhat morally decent characters are just pawns being moved around. It may be what Frank Herbert intended, but that doesn't mean it's something one wants to watch, especially when it feels like moral fiber is lacking in those in power in the world today.

'Dune: Prophecy's Power Gambits Feel Lacking When We Don't Care What They're Fighting For

When we look at all the big players in Dune: Prophecy, all of them have their own agendas, yet, whilst they are being active, it’s unclear what it’s all for. With Game of Thrones, we understood why one would want the Iron Throne, not just because the Seven Kingdoms were always talked about, but there were personal motivations, from Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) feeling robbed and Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) overthrowing the Targaryens for love, as well as the fact we can relate and completely understand the limited medieval system. Compare this to Dune: Prophecy, and it’s exceptionally difficult to understand what the Imperium is as it is so large, and Mark Strong’s Emperor feels like he has no power whatsoever, as he is constantly being publicly undermined, whether by Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), Duke Ferdinand Richese (Brendan Cowell), Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), or his wife Natalya (Jodhi May).

Furthermore, Dune: Prophecy has 0 likeable characters. The big players we have followed, like Valya, Desmond and Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), are all terrible people who are playing a larger game with little care for the people they hurt along the way. Even the smaller characters who could broaden the show’s perspective, such as Kieran Atreides (Chris Mason) and Sister Lila (Chloe Lea), are willingly part of a larger gambit for power. The only somewhat decent person appears to be Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), yet this is not because she fights for justice but simply because she is reluctant to carry out Valya’s will. In the end, when there is no one with the agency who is willing to do the right thing, every scene feels the exact same. People in dark rooms talking about dark deeds, and there seems to be nothing else about Dune: Prophecy currently, and when we don't care about the characters, why should we care about what they're talking about?

The 'Dune' Films Do a Far Better Job With Dark Protagonists, Yet That Doesn't Make it Less Depressing

This cynical nature is not something singular to Dune: Prophecy, but the Dune franchise as a whole. Whilst Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is your prototypical hero in the first film, by the end of the sequel, he is a religious tyrant. It asks whether this was Frank Herbert’s intention and if we are supposed to realize that nobody can be good in this world. Yet, despite this message seeming valid and logical, that doesn’t make it an automatically engaging story. The Dune films worked because at least we had Paul and Chani (Zendaya), who we could root for, as well as their fantastic chemistry, as Paul became corrupted, something Prophecy lacks, as there are no genuine loving relationships. Without that, we are simply in a dark room with no light, similar to the characters in Prophecy who feel trapped in these gloomy worlds within and without.

Some may call this a moot point, but the very origin of stories was to teach morals. The literal meaning of the "moral of the story." In a world that feels more depressing than ever, why do we want to watch an over-dramatic show about horrible people we don't care about? Characters can still commit horrific acts, but we should be able to at least empathize with them in some way. When we feel indifferent because we know everyone is horrible, then who cares? This is the current issue with Dune: Prophecy. There is no Paul Atreides to watch fall from grace, as everyone is in hell already with no hope of making it any better.

