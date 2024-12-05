The Butlerian Jihad is one of the most important events in Dune lore, being the reason why computers and artificial intelligence are strictly forbidden in that universe. In the more than 10,000 years between Dune: Prophecy and the Denis Villeneuve movies, there will be no major technological advancement. The Jihad is the primary reason, but when it comes to Dune, things are always more complex. The Machine Wars are actually the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the reasons for Dune's technological backwardness. This stagnation is deliberate, and it's supposed to cause shock at how long it lasts because, deep down, it's what Dune is all about. Eventually, it becomes a problem that threatens humanity's very existence and survival, and it's what actually triggers the events of the original novel.

Stagnation Is Exactly What ‘Dune’ Is All About

Close

With the end of the Jihad and large-scale spice production on Arrakis, sophisticated technology simply stopped being necessary at all. Society immediately regressed into a feudal structure, and these power dynamics are hardly the best to foster innovation, given that the focus is maintaining a status quo that favors those in power. Whatever new technology is discovered, like the Holtzmann shield and space-folding engine, it's quickly assimilated by the ruling powers, especially the Great Houses and the Spacing Guild.

This highly stratified society means that progress is something actually frowned upon. There are cases in real history of societies structuring themselves in such a way. During the Edo Period in Japan, for example, society remained mostly stagnated for two centuries until foreign pressure made it clear that it was impossible to continue like that. In Dune, however, there are no foreign powers, and the Imperium looks only inwards at spice. For them, there really is no reason for progress.

Paul Atreides Is Actually Part of the Problem and the Beginning of the Solutio

In Prophecy, Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson) mentions that the purpose of the Bene Gesserit is human advancement. She doesn't mean it in a humanistic and progressive way; there is no intention of improving the lives of society in general. Instead, she is talking about pushing the boundaries of what it means to be human, expanding the limits of the mind and physical bodies through mental and physical prowess - and spice.

But the Bene Gesserit do want to prevent human extinction and know that society is indeed bound for stagnation, hence their breeding program that culminates in the rise of the Kwisatz Haderach, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Paul is the first step towards change in the power structure, flipping societal order upside down and bringing marginalized groups like the Fremen into power. But even then, it takes another five millennia for some form of progress to come since Paul and his son, Leto II, seek primarily to keep humanity from destroying itself. Another goal is to make humankind able to hold its own against potential foreign threats, but first, it needs to survive itself, so technology needs to remain a taboo for the time being.

Keeping society technologically stagnant is essential, especially for Leto II, who sinks society to near-medieval levels of technology. This is part of his Golden Path, a very narrow set of conditions and events that need to happen if humanity is to survive. Only after Leto II's downfall can we see some signs of progress through an event called the Scattering, when humanity spreads around the known universe and uncharted space in a sort of renaissance. That's when new technology, like no-ships (vessels immune to prescience and feature advanced calculation systems), begins to appear.

Stagnation has always been at the heart of Frank Herbert's writing when it came to Dune, and the technology issue is extremely important in this sense. The Imperium's feudal structure, reinforced by the legacy of the Jihad, creates a political and societal framework that actively discourages technological progress, which explains why it takes millennia for technology to reappear.

Dune: Prophecy Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy. Release Date November 17, 2024 Cast Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha Seasons 1 Writers Diane Ademu-John , Kevin J. Anderson , Brian Herbert , Frank Herbert Expand

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.

WATCH ON MAX