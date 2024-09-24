Time has, for many who have existed over several centuries, proven to be a linear concept. Max's upcoming series, Dune: Prophecy, most certainly views it differently. Based on the world created by author Frank Herbert, the upcoming series is set ten thousand years before the events of Dune and the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the Lisan al-Gaib. The series will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit, the mysterious sect which would one day have the entire Imperium on puppet strings. Dune: Prophecy will focus on the lives of two Harkonnen sisters, Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) and will do so across multiple timelines.

In the coming series, showrunner Alison Schapker has revealed that Dune: Prophecy will not take place in one timeline alone. Speaking with the news outlet, Entertainment Weekly, Schapker offered some clarity regarding how these timelines will be accessed and how doing so will affect the show's characters. The showrunner unveiled that Valya's story will be detailed across multiple timelines, sometimes drawing from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's prequel novel, Sisterhood of Dune, and even further into the future after that. Schapker's comment reads:

“I really believe that we found the best of both worlds when it comes to adaptation. Sisterhood of Dune was our seminal text that we were working with and drawing inspiration from. Our story is tethered to the events in that book, but we also are telling a story that takes place 30 years after the events of the book. So we have both the book to draw from, but we also have room to develop our characters and tell the story of Valya Harkonnen across multiple timelines."

Offering even further insight, Schapker adds that despite these different time periods, the characters remain grounded and aware of the past, present, and the future, with the Reverend Mother's ability to access the memories of her forebears being a significant gift. “A hallmark of Dune is that time is not just linear. Some of them are actively communicating with their female ancestors at any given time," the showrunner adds. "There are hidden histories and secrets to be discovered in the past that very much influenced the present, as our characters design the future. We wanted to create a series that allowed history to be alive, and that meant spending some of our time in the past.”

The Sisters Rule The Imperium

While the power tussle between the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula will be central to the story. They won't be the only female characters who have a say in the fate of the Imperium. Francesca, a sister of the Bene Gesserit, will be central to that power struggle. A former lover of the Emperor (Mark Strong) who returns to court, sister Francesca, who is played by Tabu, will be a captivating and complex character for audiences to enjoy. Describing what fans might expect, Tabu had previously said:

“It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity.”

Dune: Prophecy premieres this November. You can stream the first two Dune movies on Max.

