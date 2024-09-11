The journey into the mesmerizing universe of Dune: Prophecy is about to take off in grand style. As anticipation builds for the highly awaited HBO Original drama, Max is planning on treating fans with a series of thrilling activations and immersive experiences, starting with a show-stopping debut at New York Comic Con. The upcoming event will set the stage for what promises to be an epic voyage, leading up to the premiere of Dune: Prophecy this November on HBO and Max.

Fans of the Dune saga are in for a treat! From Thursday, October 17, to Sunday, October 20, Max is unveiling the Dune: Prophecy Experience at NYCC, located in the 4th floor Pavilion of the Javits Center. In collaboration with the visionary team at Droga5, this intricately designed activation will transport participants to the mysterious world of Wallach IX, home to the fierce Sisterhood. Fans will be called upon by The Voice to engage in thrilling trials that reflect the intense and secretive training of the Sisterhood. As they complete these challenges, they will be rewarded with exclusive NYCC swag, making this experience an unmissable highlight for all attending.

On October 17, the stars and creative masterminds behind Dune: Prophecy will gather for a highly anticipated panel on the Empire Stage. Showrunner Alison Schapker, along with an all-star cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Jessica Barden, will give fans a first look at the official trailer and provide insights into the groundbreaking new series. The trailer, which will premiere exclusively at NYCC, will be released globally afterward, sending waves of excitement through the Dune fandom.

“We can’t wait for fans to dive into the world of Dune: Prophecy,” said Pia Barlow, Executive Vice President of Originals Marketing at HBO and Max. “By offering interactive experiences, panels, and special screenings, we’re bringing the epic story of the Sisterhood to life, allowing fans to connect with the series in a whole new way before its premiere this November.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Max is also teaming up with Alamo Drafthouse to present a national fan screening event on November 7. This exciting pre-premiere will feature themed menu items, pre-screening trivia, and more exclusive treats for fans. It’s the perfect lead-up to the highly anticipated series debut.

What Is 'Dune: Prophecy' About?

Set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy delves deep into the foundations of the legendary Bene Gesserit. Focusing on two Harkonnen sisters, the series explores their struggle to protect humanity’s future in a turbulent world, establishing the sect that will ultimately shape the course of history in the Dune universe.

With an incredibly talented creative team led by Schapker and executive producer Diane Ademu-John, alongside an illustrious cast, Dune: Prophecy is poised to become a monumental event in television. As the countdown to its November premiere continues, fans around the world can expect an unforgettable journey into the heart of the Dune universe.

