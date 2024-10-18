After three years and two feature films, the Dune universe is finally expanding to the small screen. Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere on Max next month, and fans have been clamoring for more information on the characters occupying Arrakis during this new era. Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the Dune movies and the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), and follows the Bene Gesserit and their rise to power all over the galaxy. While there won't be any familiar characters in the series, there are some names from famous houses, such as Harkonnen, Atreides, and Corrino you might recognize. During a recent interview at New York Comic-Con with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams spoke about their characters and what drew them to the series initially:

"I was reading the story, and the scripts are a really, really tasty, delicious, complicated mess of a dish to get your teeth into because the Harkonnens are a very, very messed up family, right from the off. Valya and Tula Harkonnen have had a very traumatic childhood, all of which comes out as the story proceeds, and yet they have set themselves on this path to try and control the destiny of humankind. It feels as if they're enabling themselves. There are no lengths to which they won't go to do that. So, it has a lot of scope, put it that way, as an actor." - Emily Watson "I just love that it's about two families, each one wanting to control a piece of land, and the consequences go on for thousands of years. Let me think of a modern parallel with that... It's telling human stories through myth and legend, and that's what actors like to do." - Olivia Williams

Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Austin Butler do portray the Harkonnens as an extremely messed up family, and it's refreshing to hear that this goes back to its roots and will continue in the upcoming series. Traumatized families vying for power and control sounds eerily reminiscent to the early days of Game of Thrones when the series captured the hearts of so many fans. There's plenty of palace intrigue to go around in the Dune movies, not least of which when The Emperor contracts the Harkonnens to exterminate House Atreides before war begins in the second film. If Dune: Prophecy is able to capture the scale of the Dune movies while also bringing an element of prestige TV that so many classic HBO shows have done in the past, Dune: Prophecy could very well stand tall as one of the best sci-fi spin-offs ever with the power of Arrakis at its back.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ Star Travis Fimmel Talks About His Draw to the Series

Travis Fimmel, best known for his work in the live action Warcraft movie and also for playing Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings, has been tapped to play Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy. Fimmel was also asked about his character and what drew him to the series, and he had this to say:

"It's very complex. Every character's got flaws, every character's very driven, and driven to get what they think they deserve. Everybody thinks they're right when often everybody thinks they're wrong. So, I think that it's very complex, and it's a real watcher for the audience. It makes you think. Obviously, the visuals are stunning and beautiful, but it's a story that I really fell in love with."

There was a fair amount of skepticism when a Dune spin-off series was announced, but between the striking first trailer and the passionate response from the actors involved with the series, it seems as if the fate of Arrakis is in good hands with the cast and crew of Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on November 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage from New York Comic-Con and watch Dune: Prophecy on Max.

