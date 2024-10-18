Dune: Prophecy will premiere on Max next month, but the plot of the series is still as mysterious as the sands of Arrakis. Luckily, Collider's Steve Weintraub talked to the cast and crew of the upcoming science fiction prequel series at this weekend's New York Comic Con inside the Collider Studio, and much like the centuries-long plans of the Bene Gesserit, the plot of the series is coming into focus.

Dune: Prophecy showrunner/executive producer Alison Schapker says the series will take place in the wake of the Butlerian Jihad, when humanity rose up against artificial intelligence. It will see the founding of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, the enigmatic faction that groomed Paul Atreides to become the galactic messiah, as seen in Dune:

This show is about the origin of the Bene Gesserit, the sisters you might have seen in Denis [Villeneuve]’s movies if you watch them. We're set 10,000 years before the film, but we're in the distant future. We're also 10,000 years, about, from now, and we are in the shadow of The Great Machine Wars. Humans have defeated artificial intelligence, and thinking machines are banned and now humanity is in a period of rebuilding. We sometimes joke that it's the Dark Ages of Dune. The great schools are rising, and one of these great schools is the sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit. We're gonna get to see how they rose to power.

Who Stars in 'Dune: Prophecy?

The series will center around two sisters from the fearsome Harkonnen family who found the Bene Gesserit; they will be played by Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Olivia Williams (The Crown). They dwell in a galaxy ruled by Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong, The Penguin) and Empress Natalya (Jodhi May, Renegade Nell), and their scion, Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Knightfall). Members of the nascent sisterhood will be played by Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (Hellraiser), Chloe Lea (Foundation), and Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials). Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer) will play a Fremen servant, Desmond Hart (Raised by Wolves) will play a soldier who opposes the sisterhood, and Chris Mason (Broadchurch) will play a member of the noble Atreides family.

Dune: Prophecy underwent a challenging journey from page to screen. Inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, which was co-written by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson, it underwent a number of creative shakeups in pre-production, including the replacement of original star Shirley Henderson with Williams.

Dune: Prophecy will premiere in November on Max. Stay tuned to Collider all weekend for updates from New York Comic Con.