The Big Picture Dune: Prophecy introduces viewers to pre-Paul Atreides lore, setting the stage for a captivating origin story.

Fans can expect a story full of powerful women and political intrigue, paving the way for Paul's destiny.

Set a millennium before Paul's birth, Dune: Prophecy avoids restrictive plot points, offering a fresh take on the Dune universe.

Fans may have to wait eons for Dune: Messiah to come to fruition, but Max won’t leave fans hanging. In a new Variety profile, the outlet revealed new plot details for the upcoming series, Dune: Prophecy. Variety gave an in-depth look at a sister of the Bene Gesserit, Francesca. Portrayed by Indian star, Tabu, her character will have a monumental effect on the politics of the world. But viewers expecting a contemporary of Paul Atreides (Timotheé Chalamet) should realign their expectations. Dune: Prophecy takes place a millennium before he was born and follows two Harkonnen sisters and their power struggle. Tabu’s Francesca is central to this conflict as her return to court causes some upheaval. As the former lover of the Emperor (Mark Strong), she invites much friction. Tabu relayed to the outlet that she was ecstatic to be part of the production and introduce the world to Sister Francesca.

“It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity.”

Press details describe Francesca as “strong, intelligent and alluring,” a must-have for any Bene Gesserit sister – even if the word has no meaning yet.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ Has the Potential To Be the Ultimate Origin Story

When the series starts, the Bene Gesserit are not the established force they are in Denis Villeneuve’s films. But the germination of the order is there. Viewers will see how these powerful women will start the road toward Golden Path. What happens in Dune: Prophecy will pave the way for Paul to become the Kwisatz Haderach, but if done right, could make for an impressive feat in its own right.

If nothing else, author Frank Herbert created a captivating world full of potential. And it doesn’t need to be tied down by the likes of Paul Atreides. Unlike other prequels such as Rings of Power or House of the Dragon, Dune: Prophecy has not put itself in a box. Because it takes place centuries before Paul’s birth, there is less concern about making plot points match up. It can instead tell its own story set in the world of the Imperium that causes devastating reverberations down the line. Viewers can catch Dune: Prophecy when it airs in November of 2024 on Max.

