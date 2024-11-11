It's hard for a spin-off television show to match the same quality and prestige as the movie it is spinning off from. But, after the spectacle of The Penguin, which matched the tone of The Batman so well, I was looking forward to exploring the world of Dune more with Dune: Prophecy. Set 10,147 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and a mere 116 years after the end of the machine wars, Prophecy follows two sisters who come together to form the legendary Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Starring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, the series offers a dose of the mythology we're familiar with when it comes to Dune while also introducing new concepts.

Rather than focusing primarily on the desert of Arrakis, Prophecy splits its time between Wallach IX, the homeworld of the sisterhood, and Salusa Secundus, the current homeworld of House Corrino, where the emperor rules from. The series trades in stillsuits and Fedaykin for Bene Gesserit veils and courtly intrigue. Although it exists in the same world as Dune, Prophecy falls much closer in line with shows like Game of Thrones than the Denis Villeneuve features, and that's a very good thing.

What Is 'Dune: Prophecy' About, and How Does It Differ From 'Dune'?

Although it has not yet been mentioned in the films, Dune: Prophecy brings in one element that has been missing from the lore of the Frank Herbert novels: The Butlerian Jihad. Though the show does not outwardly name it, much of the premise of the show is based around it and refers to it. Prophecy kicks off the show by talking about the thinking machines and how humanity fought a war against them that ultimately led to their demise. While the story of Dune technically takes place in the far future of our world, the reason why technology is so dated is because of this war against what is essentially artificial intelligence. While this doesn't play a large role 10,000 years later with Paul Atreides, it does for the sisterhood and the empire in Prophecy.

The reason we begin with the war against the thinking machines is because during the war, both House Atreides and House Harkonnen fought in the war, but in the end, the Harkonnens were branded as cowards by the Atreides and ultimately disgraced. But how much of that is fact and fiction? The season primarily follows Valya Harkonnen (Watson) through the different eras of her life. We first meet her when she is young (played by Jessica Barden) and newly arrived at the sisterhood. The Bene Gesserit here are known as Truthsayers, essentially human lie-detectors, and after Valya arrives, she captures the favor of the very first Mother Superior. Trusting Valya with a sacred prophecy and the plan to use a breeding program to make the perfect leaders, the Mother Superior dies and leaves Valya as her chosen successor, despite her own daughter Dorotea (Camilla Beeput) being eager to step up to the role as leader.

Valya is portrayed as a fiercely ambitious individual, willing to do anything to get what she wants and evangelized by the Mother Superior's plan. She goes to great measures to see that the plan is followed in order to avoid an oncoming reckoning, a holy judgment brought on by a tyrant. The series jumps back and forth between the young acolytes of the sisterhood proceeding in their training while also bringing us to the capital to give us insight into the political atmosphere that is constantly changing.

'Dune: Prophecy' Is Incredibly Cinematic

One thing stands out to me immediately after watching the first four episodes of Prophecy this is not your average TV show. TV spin-offs like the ones executed by the MCU always feel much more small-scale compared to the expansive Avengers movies. That's not to say they don't have their own charm, but it's clear they are of different calibers and exist in different classes. Prophecy doesn't shy away from violence and drama, delivering twist after twist, and death after death, ultimately not all that different from Dune. Sure, there's no Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya gracing our screens, but the talent of the cast mixed with the absolutely stunning visuals and production design make the universe feel fathomless.

While Dune primarily keeps us in Arrakis with its endless waves of sand and sun, Prophecy shows us the glittering cities on Salusa Secundus, the cold and bleak harshness of Wallach IX — it is complete with sweeping vistas that give the series a sense of scope. This does not feel like a small project at all; the universe feels like it is always expanding. Tom Meyer, the series production designer, and his team, clearly did not waste any time perfecting the details of locations like the sisterhood library or the palace and its throne room. Additionally, Bojana Nikitovic's costume design in the series is superb. The various veils worn by both the Truthsayers and other high-born characters, along with the subtle details in clothing, enrich the entire story. It feels like this show has been plucked directly from the movie instead of feeling like a lesser imitation.

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams Are Absolute Powerhouses in 'Dune: Prophecy'

I can't imagine a better pair of actors to play Bene Gesserit sisters than Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. While Watson's Valya is ambitious, advantageous, and cutthroat, Williams' Tula is soft, nurturing, and something of a natural follower. Valya leads as the current Mother Superior, but Tula is her trusted confidant and right-hand woman. But because they are sisters, there's always a bit of tension beneath the surface. Tula is very willing to follow the directives of her sister, but when she is left alone, we see what kind of extremes she's willing to go to to keep what is precious to her.

Williams and Watson are most dynamic when working off each other, bandying lines back and forth in a curt and restrained manner that feels reminiscent of Rebecca Ferguson's Jessica. They also stand at the top of the heap as two of the most captivating performers. Whether Watson is parrying with the mysterious Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) or advising her sisters on vast plans, there's no denying Valya's determination. Williams shines most when she works with newcomer Chloe Lea, who plays the young acolyte, Lila. It allows Williams to show a softer and more maternal side to her character, which feels hidden when Valya is around.

Special recognition also has to be given to Jessica Barden, who plays the young Valya, and Emma Canning, who plays the young Tula. Both actors have outstanding flashback scenes, with Barden giving a biting and savage performance during Valya's most desperate and scrappy years. Before she attempted to elevate her family name, she was ready to scratch, claw, and kill her way to the top for the glory of her family. Canning has her own episode where we see how Tula's gentle nature turns and watches as she loses a life that she could have had: one that would likely have been much happier than the one she ended up living.

Strong Leading Characters Stand Out, but This Cast Is Filling Out Too Much

Beyond the sisters, the rest of the cast is also quite impressive. Jodhi May plays a passionate and mistrusting empress who does not seem to like the Truthsayers and their influence over her husband. Mark Strong's Emperor Javicco Corrino is haunted by the greater actions of his forebears and easily manipulated. The emperor frequently acts as a pawn in the series, puppeted by everyone around him and completely oblivious to that fact. Meanwhile, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina plays the young Princess Ynez. There's clearly some youthful immaturity in Ynez, but she understands the weight of her responsibility and steps up as a worthy heir to her father's throne. As one of the characters involved in so much of the plot and backstory, Boussnina holds her own against the veteran cast and transforms a boring one-dimensional book character into a fully-fledged figure we want to root for. Fimmell's Desmond Hart initially appears to be a poor Jason Momoa dupe, looking not too different from Momoa's Duncan Idaho. But the zealotry and eeriness of Hart, and his scenes with Valya, are incredibly charged. His character is, by far, the most unique and confounding of the series, which only adds to the mystery behind the season.

However, as great as these characters are, they are not all so fully formed. And as Dune: Prophecy fleshes out its extensive cast, this show is already beginning to feel too crowded. We meet even more Harkonnens, more acolytes, more Truthsayers, more nobles. They all have names and become fragments of the story as a whole, but they seem to lack the same level of depth as the main cast. While that level of development might not be needed for, say, the nobles, the series also follows a group of young sisterhood acolytes. I can only hope these characters develop more complexity before the end of the season.

'Dune: Prophecy' Offers a Refreshing Look at the Universe

What ultimately makes Prophecy stand out is how similar and different it feels from Dune. It helps that the story is set so far in the past that, aside from house names, these are all new characters and new stories. They are still trying to control Arrakis and its spice, but there's far more intrigue than just desert warfare. The series bravely pushes into the more obscure lore of the books, expanding where it sees fit to flesh out the world. Discussing the thinking machines and the early days of the Bene Gesserit plan do not just exist to give us context for the film; they have their own purpose.

The series also binds elements of horror and science fiction with courtly politics. Those who like a good mystery will enjoy piecing together the various scenes and clues sprinkled throughout the show to answer some burning questions. It introduces new factions, such as a group of rebels working against the empire and new houses belonging to the Landsraad.

On top of that, due to the nature of the television format, it can spin off several subplots. There's a star-crossed lovers story between the princess and the palace swordmaster (Chris Mason), a shocking double murder mystery, a coming-of-age story with the acolytes, and obviously a family drama — especially when it comes to the Harkonnens. It's hard to feel bad for any of the Harkonnens by the time of Dune and Dune: Part Two, but Prophecy offers a more nuanced look at this much-maligned house, one that manages to paint them in an intriguing light beyond just sadistic and despotic rulers. With Prophecy, HBO is now two for two when it comes to TV spin-offs.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on November 17 on HBO and Max in the U.S.

