In a year full of stacked TV shows, one of the most anticipated projects of the year was Dune: Prophecy, the spin-off prequel series set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the modern films from director Denis Villeneuve. The show premiered on November 17 and just recently aired its third episode, and reception for the series has been a bit of a mixed bag thus far. The sci-fi series currently sits at a 68% score from critics and a 60% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, which are both significantly lower than either of the modern entries in the film franchise to precede it. Dune: Part One earned an 83% score from critics and a 90% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while Part Two scored 92% from critics and 95% from audiences.

Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams) as they work to take control of the galaxy from behind the scenes and form the fabled group of space witches known as the Bene Gesserit. The show has introduced several intriguing characters through the first few episodes, including Travis Fimmel’s Desmond Hart, the Arrakis native who has proven to be immune to The Voice and has also killed several people thus far. After replacing John Turturro in The Penguin, another Max Original series, Mark Strong is back in his HBO bag to play Emperor Javicco Corrino, a leader who is being pulled in different directions by everyone advising him. Alison Schapker is the showrunner for Dune: Prophecy.

Will There Be a Second Season of ‘Dune: Prophecy’?

Dune: Prophecy is already halfway over, as the first season is confirmed to have only six episodes, but fans everywhere are curious if there is more in store for the Dune world in Max or if one season is all we’re going to get. Several weeks before the show’s premiere, Collider exclusively brought you the news that a second season of Dune: Prophecy has yet to be confirmed, but showrunner Alison Schapker, Olivia Williams, and Jordan Goldberg all said they would love to return for a potential Season 2 and have plenty of ideas if HBO and Warner Bros. will have them back.

The first three episodes of Dune: Prophecy are out now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Dune: Prophecy exclusively on Max.

7 10 Dune: Prophecy Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy. Cast Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) MAX Showrunner Alison Schapker Expand

WATCH ON MAX