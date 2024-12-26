2024 was dominated by tons of popular franchises, the biggest example being Dune. Dune: Part II was a massive box office hit when it was released back in March and is considered by many to be one of the best films of the year. So much so that the third and final chapter in director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga, Dune: Messiah, is currently on the way. However, in the meantime, fans were treated to a prequel series set in Villeneuve and author Frank Herbert's expansive world, Dune: Prophecy. Season 1 just ended and fans will return to Arrakis soon, with Season 2 already being greenlit. Now, as we wait for Messiah and Season 2, it's been announced that Prophecy Season 1 will be coming to 4K Blu-ray this spring.

Dune: Prophecy will be persuading its way onto 4K ($29.95 USD), Blu-ray ($24.95)and DVD ($19.95) on April 15, 2025. The two disc set will contain all six Season 1 episodes. The 4K artwork features Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and her sister Reverend Mother Tulu Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), while the Blu-ray and DVD art features additional characters Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) and Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong). There are no special features announced for the release yet, but we should know more about the extras included as fans get closer to its release date.

What's ‘Dune: Prophecy’ About?

Based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) rose to power. The main focus of the series is the sisterhood (a major part of the first two Dune films) and Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen trying to maintain their influence on Throne, which is currently being held by Javicco Corrino. However, when a mysterious man only known as Desmond Hart becomes the king’s new loyal advisor, that control is at a major risk of being lost forever. A series of mind games and power grabs, drenched in Dune’s rich history, takes us through another epic story in Herbert’s acclaimed universe. These are the complicated early days of the Bene Gesserit as we know them to be in the Dune films.

While Prophecy wasn't as beloved as Villeneuve's ongoing film series, with the first season touching on many of the same themes and plot points as it's cinematic big brother, the series has enough of its own ideas to be a worthwhile edition to the franchise. Particularly, the back half of the season is full of twists and turns that'll have any Dune fan on the edge of their seats as Prophecy explores the lineage of some of the world's most well known houses. It also further touched on the “thinking machines” and the machine war that led to their expulsion. This is a topic the mainline films only briefly touched on.

Dune: Prophecy and Villeneuve’s Dune films are currently streaming on Max. As we wait for more news on Messiah and Prophecy Season 2, you can pre-order Season 1 in the physical media format of your choice on Gruv's website.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Dune: Prophecy Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy. Release Date November 17, 2024 Cast Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Character(s) Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen , Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen , Empress Natalya Arat , Desmond Hart , Emperor Javicco Corrino , Sister Theodosia , Keiran Atreides , Princess Ynez Corrino , Mikaela , Sister Jen , Sister Emeline , Sister Lila , Constantine Corrino , Harrow Harkonnen , Sister Francesca , Young Kasha Creator(s) Diane Ademu-John , Alison Schapker IMDb ID tt10466872 Writers Diane Ademu-John , Kevin J. Anderson , Brian Herbert , Frank Herbert Streaming Service(s) MAX Franchise(s) Dune Directors Anna Foerster TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Showrunner Alison Schapker Expand

