Dune: Prophecy, which last aired in December 2024, has already been renewed for another season. While fans eagerly await the future of the Harkonnen sisters in the next season, it was announced today, Thursday, February 6, that the HBO series would get a 4K release very soon courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, in partnership with HBO and Legendary Entertainment. Dune: Prophecy: The Complete First Season will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, 2025. It will include exclusive bonus content, including five extended featurettes and an all-new, never-before-seen featurette exclusive to these formats. The running time, including the bonus content, is up to 6 hours 30 minutes.

Developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, Dune: Prophecy premiered on November 17, 2024, ending its first season on December 22. It is set in Denis Villenueve's beloved adaptation of Frank Herebert’s expansive Dune universe, 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, and follows two Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind while also establishing the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by New York Times bestselling authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The Remarkable Team Behind ‘Dune: Prophecy’