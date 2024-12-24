Dune: Prophecy has just wrapped up its first season, fresh off being renewed for Season 2. This is great news because the finale, "The High-Handed Enemy," doesn't make things easy for the viewers, and although it provides answers to some mysteries, it also raises many questions about the future. The series actually breaks new ground in the Dune universe and goes beyond the Great Schools of Dune trilogy by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. With this in mind, there are four main questions about what's on the horizon for the series, with smaller ones following.

Who Is the Person Valya Harkonnen Sees in Desmond Hart’s Vision?

Image via HBO

The most enticing question that remains after watching "The High-Handed Enemy" is: who is the being at the very end of Desmond Hart's (Travis Fimmel) vision? Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) is able to get to the very end of this virus-induced nightmare, but all she sees is a robed silhouette overseeing Desmond's eye transplant after he is swallowed by Shai-Hulud. The transplant is made by a thinking machine, but one of the central themes in Frank Herbert's original writings is that machines are often the most terrorizing when there is a person behind them, and that's the whole point: who is that person?

Some possible answers were initially discussed earlier in the season, tied to the possibility (still open) that Desmond is actually a Tleilaxu ghola, a genetically engineered clone of a dead person, although the Tleilaxu have shown up in Dune: Prophecy only through Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka), who is actually a rogue experiment. In the realm of foreign threats, the dark figure could also be an Ixian. They are a secretive society in the Imperium that still uses technology, which could explain the thinking machine.

Vorian Atreides also can't be ignored right now, as he should be alive at this moment in the timeline. Radicalizing Desmond, a person born from both Atreides and Harkonnen bloodlines, could be a way for him to lure Valya and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) and kill them both, finally ending his feud with House Harkonnen.

Related 'Dune: Prophecy' Finale Recap: Sisterhood Above All The Sisterhood faces a schism on Wallach IX, while the Harkonnen sisters team up to stop Desmond Hart.

What Is There on Arrakis for Valya, Princess Ynez, and Keiran Atreides?

Image via HBO

One of the greatest faults in Dune: Prophecy so far has been how Arrakis, its most important planet, has been sidelined; for Season 2, however, it seems this will change. In this season's last scene, Valya arrives at the desert planet with Princess Ynez Corrino (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) and Swordmaster Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason), following what she says to Tula on Salusa Secundus: "If the shadows are where they want to fight, then that's where I shall go."

There are two important hints about Arrakis in Season 1. First, that's where Desmond is swallowed by Shai-Hulud. Also, in his vision, the dark silhouette appears against a glowing yellow background, probably a window showing a little of Arrakis' landscape. In the books, characters like Vorian Atreides and even Griffin Harkonnen (Earl Cave) eventually find themselves on Arrakis, but Valya herself has never been there.

There is a member of the Sisterhood residing there whom she can count on, Sister Mikaela (Shalom Brune-Franklin), despite the fact that they part on not-so-good terms in Episode 5, "In Blood, Truth." Mikaela could become the first of the Sisterhood's missionary arm, the Missionaria Protectiva, and they could play a key role in aiding Valya in her fight against the hidden enemy.

What Will Become of the Sisterhood on Wallach IX?