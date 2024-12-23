The sun is setting on Arrakis, as HBO and Max's Dune: Prophecy is nearing a dramatic and triumphant conclusion. The ambitious expansion of Denis Villeneuve's Dune universe (or "Duneiverse" if you prefer) has been filled to the brim with unexpected twists and turns as Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) tries to prepare the galaxy for the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). It's a goal that's proving quite troublesome, as the mysterious Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) has made it his personal mission to destroy the Bene Gesserit and everything the sisterhood stands for.

While the Dune universe may primarily revolve around a single planet, the franchise is so massive and expansive that there are any number of stories that can be told in the series. With the shows creatives and talents having directly teased that there's a story beyond Season 1, could a second season be on the way? Read below to find out the current fate of Dune: Prophecy Season 2.

Is 'Dune: Prophecy' Getting a Second Season?

Close

Overall, reviews for Dune: Prophecy are on the positive to mixed side, which can be something of a danger zone for a show hoping to score a season renewal. That being said, the fate of Dune: Prophecy Season 2 is still up in the air, and we likely won't know for certain until after the Season 1 finale airs. The good news is that, should HBO and Max decide to continue the epic tale of Dune: Prophecy, the show's creators already have a tentative plan.

During the 2024 New York Comic Con, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down with the various creative minds and stars behind Max's latest big series. This included stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, showrunner Alison Schakper, and executive producer Jordan Goldberg. When asked if there are plans for future seasons, the cast and crew had this to say:

​​​​​​COLLIDER: When you guys go in with the show, how much is HBO Max asking about, like, a three-season plan? Do you have a long plan? What's the arc of what you're thinking about, and how much is it, “We're making one season, and we'll see how it goes?” ALISON SCHAPKER: We do have a plan, and they've been eager to hear all of it. JORDAN GOLDBERG: They want it character-driven, they want it thought-provoking, and they just asked us to constantly make it surprising, propulsive, and visually breathtaking. When you say the word Dune, Dune requires large-scale filmmaking. HBO, Max, Legendary, they never told us to pull back. They always told us to push and make it an epic, and that's what we did. OLIVIA WILLIAMS: They also say they haven't destroyed the set in Hungary, so that's always a good sign. COLLIDER: That's very good. Exactly. I don't think people realize if the sets are still standing then they believe it could continue. So, I’m gonna drill down. Do you have a three-year plan already? WILLIAMS: A 10,000-year plan. Timothée’s born. SHAPKER: That’s so right. We’ve got plans within plans in every way, measured in centuries. No, I mean, we do. It will come as no news that our show centers around the Bene Gesserit, but when they're called the Sisterhood, so we're in this sort of incipient organization, and then how do they become the Bene Gesserit? That is a multi-season journey to be on, and that is very much the story we wanna tell. GOLDBERG: Their moves are generational. They are in the long game, so there's plenty of story to tell.

On December 19, it was confirmed that the series is getting a Season 2 renewal. Legendary’s President of Television Jason Clodfelter said the following:

“This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic 'Dune' franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life."

What Is 'Dune: Prophecy' About?

The official plot synopsis for Dune: Prophecy reads as follows:

"Ten thousand years before Paul Atreides — before they became the Bene Gesserit — a powerful sisterhood works in the shadows to guide the universe."

Other 'Dune' Stories You Can Watch Right Now

'Dune: Part One' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Taking place thousands upon thousands of years after the events of Dune: Prophecy, Dune: Part One introduces the special young man who was foretold all those years ago - Paul Atreides. Being the heir of Duke Atreides (Oscar Isaac), Paul is already destined as the future leader of a powerful and affluent family, but fate chooses a different path for the young prince. When the Atreides are tasked by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) to be the new stewards of the pivotal planet of Arrakis, it first appears to be a great honor that the Atreides family has been hoping for. In actuality, it's a deadly ploy being spearheaded by their sworn enemies of the Harkonnens, who seek to wipe out the family in one fell swoop. Dune: Part One is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max

'Dune: Part 2 (2024)

Image via Warner Bros.

Paul's story continues to take shape in Dune: Part Two. Now alongside his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), the two last surviving members of the Atreides family are living among the Fremen population, with many of them still being skeptical that Paul is the chosen one that was promised to their people centuries ago. Whether Paul is this so-called Lisan al Gaib or not, he'll need to use everything he's learned to defeat the Emperor and the Harkonnens...but at what cost? Dune: Part Two is available to stream on Max.