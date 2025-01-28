When you are a fan of a franchise, it is always thoroughly exciting when it begins to expand and cover even more ground. For fans of the galactic world built out by author Frank Herbert, it was thrilling when 2021's Dune made its mark. Filmmaker and director Denis Villeneuve went on to expand the sci-fi saga with Dune: Part II last year, and Dune: Messiah is currently on the way. However, HBO sought to bring to life the history of what Herbert's expansive world looked like before the emergence of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Emerging from the sand dunes of Arrakis, the first season of Dune: Prophecy has since premiered, and now we have a filming window for its second season.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Villeneuve's Dune films, Dune: Prophecy explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, the secretive and powerful political sect that controls the most powerful houses of the Imperium - from the shadows. Emily Watson plays Valya Harkonnen, Mother Superior of the Bene Gesserit, and the actress, in an interview with Screen Rant, has revealed the filming window for the second season of the HBO series. Watson was careful to note that she is not aware of what comes next in Valya's story. Her comments read:

"I think we are going to start in the fall, and I don’t know anything [about Valya’s story]. I know nothing, so I’m just as excited as you are."

The six-episode first season of Dune: Prophecy explored the rise to power within the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood of Watson's Valya Harkonnen. It also chronicles her complex relationship with her sister, Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams). Dune: Prophecy also saw Valya come to terms with the fact that her grip on the Imperium was slipping, mainly due to the introduction of the character of Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) on Salusa Secundus and his influence on Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong).

'Dune: Prophecy' Season 1 Contains a Tragic Love Story

Close

By the time the first season had wrapped its run, Valya found herself fighting on multiple fronts. Her sister, Tula, was now imprisoned. Her hold on the Sisterhood had been severely weakened by the return of Reverend Mother Dorotea, resurrected through Lila’s body. Valya's waning influence over House Corrino saw her move to sanction the assassination of Emperor Javicco. The task would fall to Sister Francesca (Tabu). Speaking with Collider, Tabu was quizzed on if Francesca actually loved the emperor, despite their tragic end. Tabu explains, saying,

"Yes, absolutely. She definitely loved the emperor. It comes and goes. It comes and goes because she's not sure of herself, because he already has a wife, and they are supposed to put the princess on the throne and all that. And she is here to manipulate him. Her son cannot be the emperor, though, actually, he's the natural heir to the throne.

Dune: Prophecy and Villeneuve’s Dune films are currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the Dune franchise.