Denis Villeneuve's work with the Dune franchise has helped it blossom into one of the most popular sci-fi properties ever, and now it's time for him to hand part of the franchise over to someone else. HBO is expanding the world of Arrakis with Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming spin-off series set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) that's set to premiere on Max next month. Unlike some shows of late such as Reacher, which confirmed its fourth season long before the premiere of the third, there's still been no word of a Season 2 for Dune: Prophecy. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub in the Collider Studio at New York Comic-Con, Dune: Prophecy stars, producers, and showrunner all spoke about plans beyond Season 1 for the Dune spin-off series:

"We do have a plan and they've been eager to hear all of it." - Showrunner Alison Schapker "They want it character-driven, they want it thought-provoking, and they just asked us to constantly make it surprising, propulsive, and visually breathtaking. When you say the word Dune, Dune requires large-scale filmmaking. HBO Max, Legendary, they never told us to pull back. They always told us to push and make it an epic, and that's what we did." - Executive Producer Jordan Goldberg "They also say they haven't destroyed the set in Hungary, so that's always a good sign." - Star Olivia Williams

While it doesn't sound like anything is set in stone regarding a second season of Dune: Prophecy, it also sounds like Warner Bros. and Legendary aren't ready to rule it out, and were willing to proceed with the show with multiple seasons still being a possibility. Given the show's timeline, there are plenty of gaps to fill in before the story catches up to Dune: Part One, meaning the potential for stories isn't bound by it taking place in a finite period like some Star Wars projects. It's also impossible to ignore that Dune: Prophecy is a sizable gamble; the first two Dune films are nothing short of beloved, each equally regarded as top-notch sci-fi entertainment, and fans of the movies are certainly expecting the same quality and journey from the show. If it doesn't deliver, it certainly won't do Dune's good name any favors, but it's still worth the risk.

Who Stars in ‘Dune: Prophecy’?

Dune: Prophecy features an all-new ensemble to bring this new chapter of Arrakis to life, toplined by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as Valya and Tula Harkonnen. Mark Strong, who recently replaced John Turturro as Carmine Falcone in The Penguin, has also been tapped for a role in Dune: Prophecy; he'll play Emperor Javicco Corrino. Heartbreak High heartthrob Josh Heuston will play Constatine Corrino, with Travis Fimmel also stepping into the role of Desmond Hart. Jodhi May will also play Empress Natalya. Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the Dune movies and follows the Bene Gesserit's rise to power across the galaxy.

Dune: Prophecy has only been confirmed for one season. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage from New York Comic-Con and watch Dune: Prophecy on Max next month.

