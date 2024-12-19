The season finale of Dune: Prophecy just got a lot easier to watch. In a surprising move, HBO announced today that the prequel series of the Dune franchise has been renewed for Season 2. Since the Season 1 finale is mere days away, it's too early to tell who is involved in terms of casting and what stories will be covered, but for now, the excellent news is that our return to the Imperium is guaranteed.

When you look at the numbers, the Dune: Prophecy renewal was not too hard to... prophesize. According to HBO, the premiere episode of the series raked in about 15 million viewers across Max's coverered territories, which is a hefty debut by any standards. The show was able to prove that sci-fi and adventure fans will follow the stories based on Frank Herbert novels wherever they go, be it on the silver screen or in the comfort of their own homes. Even though official numbers are yet to be unveiled, the renewal suggests that the subsequent episodes were able to keep a steady number of viewers.

Not that fans haven't been screaming from the rooftops about the quality of Dune: Prophecy for weeks. In its six-episode run (the last installment debuts this Sunday) the series was able to cover some obscure Dune references that the Denis Villeneuve movies could never touch on for sheer lack of time. The show has potentially just established the Sardaukar, an important element for the Dune universe, and was also able to deliver plot twists that left fans baffled about the nature of one of its main characters.

The Cast and Crew of 'Dune: Prophecy'

In an official statement, Legendary’s President of Television Jason Clodfelter teased that Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy will be conducted with the same high standards of the freshman season. He said:

“This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic 'Dune' franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life."

Additionally, Head of Max Original Programming Sarah Aubrey called Dune: Prophecy showrunner Alison Schapker (Fringe) a "visionary," and revealed that the writer will remain at the helm of the wildly successful series for the upcoming episodes. The main cast, which features Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Olivia Williams (The Crown), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer), Jodhi May (The Witcher), Mark Strong (The Penguin), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Bridge), Chloe Lea (Foundation), Aoife Hinds (We Live In Time) and Chris Mason (Broadchurch) is expected to return.

HBO is yet to announce a release window for Dune: Prophecy. You can stream Season 1 of the series on Max.

