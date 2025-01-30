In 2021, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve carried audiences away to the sand-filled planet of Arrakis in the first part of his feature-length adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. After receiving 10 Academy Award-nominations and taking home six wins, it was clear that a new sci-fi classic had risen from the spice fields. Last year, the second installment, Dune: Part Two, rode on the back of Shai-Hulud into cinemas, raking in hand over fist in cash and, once again, nabbing a slew of Oscar nominations. Although a third film, Dune: Messiah, is on the way, audiences still have quite a while to wait until they can pick back up with the story of Paul Atredeis (Timothée Chalamet). Thinking ahead, the film’s home studio, Warner Bros., saw the possibility for a series to fill that sandworm-shaped hole in the hearts of Dune lovers everywhere.

Stepping away from Paul’s journey, the HBO series carries audiences into the past, 10,000 years before the birth of the young leader, and centers around the origin story of the Bene Gesserit. It’s here that viewers meet ambitious sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), who do whatever they can to keep the femme-fatale political group under their control. After an incredibly successful first season that earned a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ rating of 70%, Dune: Prophecy was given the greenlight for its sophomore installment.

But, what can fans expect next? As of right now, details surrounding Season 2 are as dry as Arakkis. However, Collider’s Steve Weintraub was able to gain a bit of insight thanks to a conversation with Watson. While the pair chatted about the actress’ upcoming feature-length project, The Legend of Ochi, at the Sundance Film Festival, Watson was willing to share what she knew about the sophomore installment of Dune: Prophecy. Keeping details tight-lipped, Watson said, “I can tell you very little. Not because I’m hiding anything. I really, literally don’t know.” Still, she gave fans a timeline, adding, “Except that the end of the summer is when we go back.” And, in the months between, Watson said, “There’s a lot of writing to do, I think.”

'Dune: Prophecy' Is a New Experience for Watson