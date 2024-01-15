The Big Picture Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming Dune spin-off series, did not use volume technology for its immersive backgrounds.

Originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the series now known as Dune: Prophecy has been quietly filming since November 2022, after putting together an outstanding cast including the likes of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Part of the team bringing the spin-off from Denis Villeneuve's films to life is Pierre Gill, acting as cinematographer on the project, who has been opening up on his work with the prequel series.

Speaking to Collider's Chase Hutchinson while promoting his work on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the new Disney+ series, Gill revealed that he had also completed his time on the upcoming Dune series, and gave an insight into what fans could expect the show to look like. Notably, Gill said that there was no 'volume' use on the series, unlike many other big-budget shows of the past few years.

For those unaware, volume technology involves the use of large LED screens to create immersive and interactive backgrounds. Large LED screens form a 360-degree enclosure around the set. These screens display high-resolution images or videos, creating a virtual environment that surrounds the actors and the physical set, enabling photorealistic environments, real-time rendering of imagery, and dynamic camera movements, as if shooting on location. However, critics claim it has added a layer of artificiality to certain projects, but Gill, who was keen to use the technology for aspects of the series, discovered he didn't need to, such was the depth of set design that went into the shoot.

"No, we didn't use any. I wanted to because now I have so much experience with it that I was like, “Bring some volume!” There is use for it, for sure, but to use a volume, you need to have a plan because it's expensive. The thing with Dune: Prophecy, we didn't use a volume because we built most sets. It was a huge build, so it's very different. But on some occasions I really wish we had involvement. I cannot tell you [what sets were built], but it was mostly sets. "

Pierre Gill Prefers the Humanity of a Story to Spectacle

When asked by Hutchinson if his work on Percy Jackson had given him any transferrable skills, due to the links between the series—based on beloved books, both set in fantastical worlds—Gill explained that the bigger appeal to him was actually working on projects that value humanity over spectacle. Films that take those who couldn't be more different and bring them together have proven to be a major inspiration for Gill's work, as he elaborated:

"I like stories that have any human value or any human relationship, so that's one reason why I like the script of Percy, because it was not just a stupid kid show. It was a story with good lines, good dialogue, and good relationships, and I was like, “It's cool because we can build that.” And one of my very strange references when I got the interview, because I make a mood board every time of the book, and I always like five movie posters, and one of them was E.T. [the Extra-Terrestrial], of course, for the youth and all that, one of them was, I think, Lord of the Rings, of course, for the school, but one of them was The Green Mile."

He continued on to say, "The producer said, “What the hell? Why did you come up with The Green Mile?” And I said, “Well, because it's the best movie about differentiation.” You have two characters that you cannot have more opposite—the white security guard and the Black prisoner. But it's not about the race, it's about the job. It's about many things that separate them completely apart, but brings them completely together. So, I don't know, for me, I was like, “This is the example that I can give to this.”

'Dune: Prophecy' Finished Shooting in December

Expanding, Gill noted that while he couldn't talk in any great detail about Dune, given its secrecy, he did admit that the scale of the project, with its budget, ambition, and scope, left him feeling like a kid in a candy store. He explained, "So yes, I like the projects with that type of story. Again, I cannot talk about Dune, but yes, of course, because there's books and we know that there's a lot of relationships between families and stuff like that, which is great. The thing I love with those projects in a way, which is very strange, I really like when it's very complicated to shoot something very big. I'm not afraid of big, and it's very hard because you need a lot of experience to do that." He went on to say:

"I started very young, but as soon as it was big I felt good. I have to learn it, but now I have a lot. I feel very, very confident. And, too, because you get in a studio that is humongous, and you have to figure out something that does not exist, meaning a lighting set-up, a schedule, a time, budget, and complex shots — the technical aspects of it. So I like when all these elements are together because of the experience I have, I guess, and because it thrills me. And at the same time, I did a series there in Quebec which had no budget, all handheld, wide lens, and just following the characters with natural light, and I loved it because it was a good project. So, yeah, of course, it goes with the script first. But I love any big project, first of all, because on this type of project, like Dune, you're gonna work with the amazing, beautiful production design and you're gonna work with these amazing costumes and wigs, and then there's gonna be VFX, and there's gonna be rigs and stuff like that. So, it's a candy store."

Lastly, Gill stated that it was his expectation that the show would go quiet for the next six months while post-production began, adding that it would "take a year or so" to finish all of the work. "Yeah. I just finished before Christmas. So, it’s gonna take a year or so, probably. Nobody will hear about it because it’s gonna be probably in six months or so before they’re gonna start putting something out, because they're gonna have editing and stuff like that. But there's a lot of work, music, and VFX to do, and all that, and these are very long processes to finish, like Percy. Percy we finished shooting in exactly February last year."

Dune: Prophecy is set to arrive later this year, while Dune: Part Two premieres March 15, 2024. Until then, you can stream Dune on Max.

