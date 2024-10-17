The Shakesperian and manipulative galaxy of Dune is expanding in a profound way with Dune: Prophecy - the new prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed feature films. The universe of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi franchise is famous for packing in complex characters with cut-throat political intrigue, and that same dramatic style appears to be on full display in Dune: Prophecy. Since the franchise is so entrenched in deep lore and backstory, many may be wondering if they need any prior knowledge on the Dune franchise via the books or the feature films.

Thankfully, in an interview with Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub in the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con, showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker gave a definitive answer whether one needs to be a hardcore Dune fan to enjoy Dune: Prophecy. Schapker, along with her co-executive producer Jordan Goldberg and Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, sat down with Steve at New York Comic Con to discuss the upcoming series. When asked about avoiding "watering down" the source material, Schapker revealed that Dune: Messiah is meant to be accessible to fans and newcomers alike with the following statement:

"Dune is so dense, it's so well thought out, it's so vivid, and it wouldn't be Dune unless we embrace that aspect of it. It goes back to what the cast is saying, when you try and ground everything through character, I do believe it becomes more understandable. We really try to have multiple levels in the show, so if you've never seen the movies, or if you haven't read the books, you can come in through these characters and discover the world. But for those who have, we want to have a rich, exciting, dense experience. That was really a needle we tried to thread quite consciously."

What is 'Dune: Prophecy' About?

Dune: Prophecy takes place ten thousand years before the events of 2021's Dune and Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) rise to power on the planet Arrakis. Here, the shadowy Bene Gesserit put the pieces into place to create Paul's prophecy that would lead to said film's epic events. In her very same interview with Collider, Alison Schapker also gave a definitve answer for what the prequel series is all about:

"This show is about the origin of the Bene Gesserit, the sisters you might have seen in Denis [Villeneuve]’s movies if you watch them. We're set 10,000 years before the film, but we're in the distant future. We're also 10,000 years, about, from now, and we are in the shadow of The Great Machine Wars. Humans have defeated artificial intelligence, and thinking machines are banned and now humanity is in a period of rebuilding. We sometimes joke that it's the Dark Ages of Dune. The great schools are rising, and one of these great schools is the sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit. We're gonna get to see how they rose to power."

Dune Prophecy is set to premiere this November exclusively on Max. Until then, the first two Dune films are also currently streaming on Max.

