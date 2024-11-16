A new Dune story already?! Lisan al-Gaib! Dune: Part Two isn't even a year old yet and the elaborate universe of Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert and Brian Herbert's beloved science fiction series is expanding already with a new prequel series. As fans of the films already know, Dune is a classic hero's journey tale with a dark and politically intriguing twist. While it follows a young prince named Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he fights for vengeance against the galactic emperor and the vindictive Harkonnen clan, this is a fate that was preordained centuries before his time. The new original series Dune: Prophecy is set to answer how that fate came to be.

Set approximately ten thousand years before the events of 2021's Dune, Dune: Prophecy will dive into the origins of the Bene Gesserit - the shadowy masters of "The Voice." The new show is expected to answer when, where, how, and why the mysterious sisters of the organization opted to decide the fate of their galaxy thousands of years after their time. It's an intriguing premise with significant implications for the Dune franchise, so we're here to tell you when, where, and how you can watch the exciting political events of Dune: Prophecy.

Is 'Dune: Prophecy' Premiering on TV?

Yes, Dune: Prophecy will be airing on television, though it still requires a subscription to HBO, which is often sold separately on many cable and live television packages.

Is 'Dune: Prophecy' Streaming?

Dune: Prophecy will be making its streaming debut at the same time it premieres on Max, which is hardly surprising given that the Dune franchise is under the stewardship of Warner Bros. Discovery. Fittingly enough, all the other prior Dune movies are also available to stream on Max. Suffice it to say, Dune: Prophecy should give Max subscribers something to get get invested in as soon as the smash-hit DC series, The Penguin, airs its last episode.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

The destiny of Paul Atreides will be written when the first episode of Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO and on Max on Sunday, November 17th, at 9 PM EST. New episodes of the six-episode season will air every following Sunday.

Can You Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Without HBO or Max?

No plans have been announced to release Dune: Prophecy outside of HBO or Max. Max is available on third party platforms such as Prime Video, though this still requires a subscription to Max.

Watch the Trailer for 'Dune: Prophecy'

The trailer for Dune: Prophecy offers just a glimpse of what life was like in the Imperium long before the birth of Paul Atreides. Long before their overthrowing of the Atreides family, the Harkonnens still reigned supreme in the Imperium as one of the most affluent and powerful families in the galaxy. One such member of this family is Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), who is a member of the all-too mysterious Bene Gesserit - an organization who has grand and expansive aspirations for their people's future.

What is 'Dune: Prophecy' About?

The official plot synopsis of Dune: Prophecy reads as follows:

Ten thousand years before Paul Atreides — before they became the Bene Gesserit — a powerful sisterhood works in the shadows to guide the universe.

Are the Previous 'Dune' Movies Available to Stream Online?

'Dune: Part One' (2021)

Dune: Prophecy showrunner Alison Schapker previously stated that knowledge of the main Dune story is not required to enjoy the new show. That being said, you definitely need to see the first chapter in Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga if you haven't already. In a surprise decision by the Imperium's Emperor (Christopher Walken), Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is named the overseer of Arrakis - the planet where the Imperium harvests the vital resource called Spice. However, the Atreides family soon become the victims of a coup led by the Harkonnens and the Emperor, leaving Paul Atreides and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) to pave a new path for their survival. Dune: Part One is available to stream on Max.

'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Paul Atreides' rise to power continues in Dune: Part Two. After escaping the attack by the Harkonnens and the Emperor, Paul and his mother are taken in by the Fremen - the native inhabitants of Arrakis. As Paul debates whether he should make a play for the throne of the Imperium and the Fremen people, he soon becomes the target of a deranged Harkonnen assassin named Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler). While Dune: Part Two concludes the events of Frank Herbert's original novel, Denis Villeneuve is set to end his time with Dune as a trilogy with an adaptation of Dune: Messiah. Dune: Part Two is available to stream on Max.

'Dune' (1984)

While not connected to the current timeline, David Lynch's Dune is one of the earlier adaptations of the story. It's also the most contentious, as even David Lynch resents the very same film that he directed. 1984's Dune is overall fairly faithful to the story it is adapting in terms of its story, though its corny special effects and cheesy dialogue are the key reasons why many wanted a remake for so many years. Still, the movie is an entertaining watch and worth exploring to see the early days of this prestigious franchise. Dune is available to stream on Max.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on Sunday, November 17, on HBO and Max.