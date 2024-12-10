Dune: Prophecy is now more than halfway through its first season after the release of Sunday’s Episode 4, and the show has been sitting comfortably atop the Max streaming charts since its premiere. The Dune prequel series is the most popular show on Max despite its Rotten Tomaotes scores of 70% from critics and 65% from audiences, which are significant step-downs from both of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies to come before. Other shows in the Max top 10 include Creature Commandos, the debut DCU project from James Gunn with a strong 94% from critics and a 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as Somebody Somewhere, which earned a perfect 100% score from critics and a 94% rating from audiences on the aggregate site.

Dune: Prophecy finding streaming success despite its lower Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t entirely shocking; Dune has become one of the biggest names in the sci-fi world over the last few years with the release of Dune: Part One, which took home six Academy Awards, and Dune: Part Two, which is expected to be a major Oscar contender after grossing more than $700 million at the worldwide box office this year. The Dune name is enough to get many people to click on something, even if they have no clue what it is. People who are unfamiliar with when the series takes place could also be waiting for a potential cameo for someone from the Dune movies, completely unaware that Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before Dune: Part One, I.E. no one from a prior movie is likely showing up anytime soon.

Who Stars in ‘Dune: Prophecy’?

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams feature in the lead roles of Valya and Tula Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy - two sisters who had it rough growing up but have become two of the most powerful people in the galaxy. Mark Strong also stars in Dune: Prophecy as Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Josh Heuston plays his son Constantine. Travis Fimmel plays Desmond Hart, the soldier who hales from Arrakis and is the only one to resist The Voice that we’ve seen in Dune live-action, with Chris Mason playing Keiran Atreides, ancestor to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

The first four episodes of Dune: Prophecy are now streaming, with the final two dropping the next two Sundays. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Dune: Prophecy on Max.

Dune: Prophecy Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy. Cast Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha Writers Diane Ademu-John , Kevin J. Anderson , Brian Herbert , Frank Herbert Streaming Service(s) MAX Franchise(s) Dune

