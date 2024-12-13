This week's episode of Dune: Prophecy features a major escalation of stakes in several ways. Not only does Desmond Hart's (Travis Fimmel) fiery demonstration at the Landsraad pit Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) against the Great Houses, but the death of Evgeny Harkonnen (Mark Addy) in the episode's final moments likewise marks a turning point for the future of Valya's (Emily Watson) disgraced house. Yet, despite Episode 4's public executions and private betrayals, one of the most unnerving scenes in the latest installment of Max's prequel series is when Lila (Chloe Lea) is seemingly resurrected in the depths of Wallach IX, with the character's unnatural return bringing audiences one step closer to the true villain of Dune: Prophecy.

The exact nature of the show's primary antagonist has been left ambiguous throughout the series so far. In a universe where the dark actions of every prominent character make it impossible to know who to root for, and supernatural facts are difficult to distinguish from fanaticism, we've been left with plenty of unlikable faces but few concrete answers about the true threat facing Frank Herbert's universe. If you believe Desmond Hart, then divine intervention is to blame for the Bene Gesserit's shared nightmare in Episode 4, while the Sisterhood itself rightfully sees Hart's penchant for child murder and personal vendetta as the greater danger. With Lila's sudden resurrection, however, it's gradually becoming evident that Dune: Prophecy's greatest threat is likely less metaphysical than it is mechanical.

Who Is the Prophesied God of Reckoning in ‘Dune: Prophecy’?

Showrunner Alison Schapker's prequel series has been teasing a threat greater than either the Emperor or the Great Houses ever since the death of Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson) in Episode 1, with Valya's predecessor warning of an impending reckoning known as "Tiran Arafel," or a holy judgment brought on by a tyrant, that will destroy the Bene Gesserit unless they increase their strength. Lila's agony in Episode 2 subsequently expands on this prophecy of doom, channeling her grandmother's genetic memory to warn the Sisterhood about "one born twice" and "a revenant full of scars" who is the key to the upcoming cataclysm. However, Lila is rendered unresponsive before explaining who this dangerous ruler could be.

Fans taking a broad view of the franchise can certainly form their own assumptions, with the condition that the twice-born tyrant has to be reborn in spice immediately calling to mind the future Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) time on Arrakis, but Dune: Prophecy has already gone to great lengths to characterize Desmond Hart as the key to the Bene Gesserit's reckoning. Not only does Hart's story of his miraculous survival on Arrakis fulfill the spice requirement, but the scene between Hart and the Emperor following the Landsraad always makes a point to highlight the antagonist's extensive scars following the use of his power. However, if both Valya and the internet's assumptions are correct about Hart being the twice-born, then Dune: Prophecy has also made clear that the soldier cannot be the sole force behind the reckoning.

The only reason Hart continues to have any effect on Dune: Prophecy's main story is because of his mysterious power, one which Hart credits to divine authority in his early conversations with the Emperor. Not only does this extreme faith drive Hart's self-righteous murder of Pruitt Richese (Charlie Hodson), but Hart's backstory also establishes him as Dune: Prophecy's resident Christ figure, a man who came back from certain Sandworm-related death to walk among the living with a renewed sense of perspective. Hart's God is therefore Shai-Hulud, whom he also credits with giving him true sight during his interrogation with Valya. This development establishes to both the Imperium and the audience that Hart is a villainous savior sent to cleanse the universe of the Bene Gesserit, a story made more suspect by this week's revelations.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ Episode 4 Sets Up the Return of Thinking Machines

In many ways, Episode 4 of Dune: Prophecy, "Twice-Born," sees the show's myth of divine retribution strengthen its hold on the series' main cast. While Hart's show of force at the Landsraad bolsters his connection to the Emperor, the Sisterhood's attempt to draw their nightmares under Tula's (Olivia Williams) supervision quickly devolves when the young trainees are possessed by the same force associated with the Bene Gesserit's reckoning. As a result, a splinter sect reminiscent of the one Valya defeated in her early days with the Sisterhood forms again, this time convinced that God is out to punish the Bene Gesserit. Yet, observant viewers will find more than enough evidence in Episode 4 to identify a far more sinister culprit — the thinking machines Desmond Hart is determined to destroy.

The sisters' drawings all converge on an image that has previously dominated Dune: Prophecy's recurring visions: two blue, glowing eyes in the mouth of a sandworm. On the surface, this seems to once again suggest that Shai-Hulud is the true power in the series. However, every time these eyes have appeared in the series so far, they have been accompanied by a creaking, mechanical whir previously associated with the thinking machines destroyed during the Butlerian Jihad, and the ending of Episode 4 finally explains how this could be possible. The Bene Gesserit's secret thinking machine, Anirul, reveals that a high-functioning computer survived the war, identifying a more likely suspect behind Dune: Prophecy's vague predictions and nightmarish visions.

The ‘Dune’ Universe Suffers From a Long History of False Prophets

Considering how little we've actually seen of thinking machines in Dune: Prophecy so far, it's still a stretch to assume Anirul or other similar devices will be revealed as the sole cause of the Bene Gesserit's reckoning. Thematically, however, this reversal makes perfect sense. In Herbert's Dune universe, there have been very few instances in which a character's actions can be attributed to an omnipotent power. What Dune does have is a long history of false prophets, with a prevalent theme of the series being how fear drives civilizations to assign divine importance to powers they cannot understand. Since Empress Natalya (Jodhi May) herself suggests Hart is a prophet in Episode 2, it appears Dune: Prophecy is dissecting this motif in real-time, presenting audiences with a seemingly divine power that is, in fact, manufactured.

Alternative explanations of Hart's return have been convincingly argued, such as the idea that the soldier really did die on Arrakis only to be replaced by an artificial ghola, but regardless of this explanation, Dune: Prophecy's full unveiling of Anirul in Episode 4 sets the stage for plenty of harrowing developments in future episodes. With Emily Watson herself claiming the show's true antagonist is actually fear itself, the resurgence of machines in the Imperium will certainly test loyalties within the Sisterhood and across the Great Houses. Moreover, with Lila's own spice-fueled rebirth coinciding with the episode's title, the true meaning of Tiran Arafel appears ready to unleash an old enemy on a cast of characters unprepared to fight anyone except themselves.