Dune: Prophecy is proving to be an intriguing addition to the Dune universe. Set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's titular novel (which inspired the Denis Villeneuve films), Dune: Prophecy chronicles the origins of the Bene Gesserit — the mysterious society who manipulates events to set humanity on a more enlightened path. Mother Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson in the present and Jessica Barden in the past) starts a grand plan to cement the Imperial's control of the planet Arrakis; that plan is soon threatened by soldier Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), who seeks to lessen the Bene Gesserit's influence on the Empire.

Dune viewers might recognize the name Harkonnen, as it's the surname of the antagonists in the Dune films. The Harkonnens will eventually kill most of the Atreides family, save for Paul (Timothee Chalamet), who will launch a holy war that spans the universe, and his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who is a member of the Bene Gesserit. But how does Dune: Prophecy lead up to the events of Dune? The answers lie in the books that inspired Prophecy and the events that preceded it.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ Is Based on Novels Co-Written by Frank Herbert’s Son

Though Frank Herbert passed in 1986, the Dune universe lives on thanks to his son Brian. Brian and co-writer Kevin J. Anderson wrote a series of novels that serve as a prequel to the events of Dune, including the "Great Schools of Dune" trilogy. "Great Schools of Dune" begins with Sisterhood of Dune, which takes place in the wake of the "Machine War" that saw humanity battling with the "thinking machines" led by sentinent computer Omnius. Sisterhood features a major event concerning the Bene Gesserit: Raquella Berto-Anirul becomes the first Mother Superior after she survives a poisoning attempt, which unlocks her superhuman powers. Raquella eventually takes Vayla Harkonnen under her wing, and reveals that the Bene Gesserit use computer technology to track subjects for their breeding program. Raquella even appears briefly in The Dune: Prophecy premiere, "The Hidden Hand", played by Cathy Tyson.

Raquella's transformation also leads to powers that members of the Bene Gesserit will later inherit. In addition to being able to recall the lives of her past ancestors, she gains "the Voice" — the power to mentally influence others with her words. Jessica, and later Paul, are shown to have control of the Voice in the Dune films. "The Hidden Hand" features Valya using the Voice for the first time when she has her rival Dorothea (Camilla Beeput) kill herself to stop Dorothea from disrupting the Bene Gesserit's breeding program; in Sisterhood of Dune, Dorothea would eventually reveal the Bene Gesserit's use of a thinking machine to the Emperor, splitting them into two factions.

The ‘Great Schools of Dune’ Trilogy Explores the Bene Gesserit’s History

Sisterhood of Dune's impact on Dune: Prophecy stretches all the way back to its inception. The series was originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood when it was first announced for Max in 2019. Denis Villeneuve even spoke about how he wanted to explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit:

"The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series,"

Sisterhood of Dune isn't the only book that seems to have influenced Dune: Prophecy, though. Its sequels Mentats of Dune and Navigators of Dune might play a big role in the story; the scene where Valya forces Dorothea to commit suicide takes place in Mentats of Dune. Mentats of Dune also starts to fan the flames of the feud between House Harkonnen and House Atreides, while Arrakis continues to play a role in the various power struggles due to the discovery of spice. Prophecy won't be a full adaptation of Sisterhood of Dune, as co-producer Jordan Goldberg told Business Insider: "There are bits and pieces of various different characters and plot ideas that we've taken [from the book] and fused in our 30 years later story with the Emily Watson version of Valya Harkonnen," Still, Sisterhood of Dune's setting provides plenty of room to explore the Dune universe — and HBO could look to future novels if it wants to truly lean into making Dune a franchise.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.

