If you thought we'd seen the last of Arrakis with Dune: Part Two earlier this year, you'd be wrong. HBO has released the first official trailer for Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming Dune spin-off series set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's films. The show had also been lacking an official release day, only previously setting a window of November, but it has now been confirmed to premiere on November 17. The show will follow the Bene Gessert's rise to power long before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and will star Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrion, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, and Sara-Sofie Bousinna as Princess Ynez.

Dune: Prophecy is based on the novels by Brian and Frank Herbert, as well as Kevin J. Anderson, and Diane Ademu-John, Leah Benavides, Jordan Goldberg, and Carlito Rodriguez have all been tapped as scribes for the series, with Anna Foerster, John Cameron, and Richard J. Lewis directing. Foerster most recently directed Lou, the Netflix Original action flick starring Allison Janney and Logan Marshall-Green, and she's also known for directing an episode of the hit Marvel Netflix show, Jessica Jones. Cameron is best known for his work as a producer on the hit Apple TV+ series, Severance, and he's also famous for directing one episode of Fargo during Season 3. Lewis recently directed six episodes of Westworld, and is also known for his work helming 12 episodes of Person of Interest, an AI crime thriller streaming on Freevee.

What’s the Latest on the Next ‘Dune’ Movie?

The next Dune movie from acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed to be in development, but it has not been greenlit yet. When he last spoke about the film a couple of months ago, Villeneuve mentioned that he was still working on the script, but that he didn't want the third movie to feel like a conclusion to a trilogy, and for there to still be room for someone else to adapt the rest of Frank Herbert's novels. Villeneuve made sure to specify that Dune: Part One and Two are two adaptations of the same novel, but that the third will have to break new ground and do something to stand out from the others.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on November 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Dune: Prophecy on Max.

