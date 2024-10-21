Dune fans are eating well at the moment, following the release earlier this year of Dune: Part Two to enormous box office and critical acclaim, and the news that Denis Villeneuve is setting his sights on completing his trilogy with an adaptation of Dune: Messiah sooner rather than later. But before Messiah, we have a journey into the distant past with the HBO series Dune: Prophecy. The six part series will take fans into the origins of the sinister Bene Gesserit order and further exploring the lore of Frank Herbert's Duneiverse. The series has been long in development, and although Villeneuve and his writing partner Jon Spaihts aren’t directly involved, the show remains firmly connected to the tone and universe Villeneuve established in his films, as executive producer Jordan Goldberg told Empire.

"It is absolutely in the same universe. “We feel like we have to follow the essence of what Denis has done. He set the tone. Along with the political intrigue, there’s a great deal of espionage. A great deal of action and adventure. There’s a romance. And what’s really exciting to me is we also get to do a lot of horror stuff.”

Star Emily Watson joked that the movie is set "10,000 years BC - before Chalamet", but that doesn't mean it will look totally different, as it should still look and feel the same way.

“During the Machine Wars, humans fought against computers and artificial intelligence and all the kinds of things we’re rushing headlong to develop today,” explains co-showrunner Alison Schapker. “Dune imagines what it would be like if the worst-case scenario happened and humans had to rebuild after almost coming to the brink of extinction. So technology is stagnated, computers are forbidden. You get a kind of neo-feudal-meets-sci-fi futurism that offers an incredible texture.”

Who Else Appears in 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Image via Empire

Along with Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Dune: Prophecy also includes the likes of Jodhi May (The Witcher) as Empress Natalya, Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes) as Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense) as Tula Harkonnen, with additional performances from Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Chris Mason (Dirty John), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Bird Catcher), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Cursed), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (The Man in the Hat), and Chloe Lea (Great Expectations).

Dune: Prophecy will premiere in November on Max.