Dune: Prophecy is an origin story set approximately 10,000 years before the epic sci-fi Dune films. The show was developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker for HBO, and explores the origin story of Bene Gesserit and unpacks how the organization transformed into the powerful sisterhood it is known as in the present-day Dune universe. In Dune: Prophecy, we explore Valya Harkonnen's (Jessica Barden) origins and how her new ability would influence Bene Gesserit for centuries to come. The premiere revealed Valya as the first-ever user of the Voice.

The Truth of the Voice, and Valya Harkonnen's Origins

The Voice is an audio-neuron control mechanism. This mechanism is used to control unwilling parties through the tonal shifts of one's voice, and when this tool is activated, it can be used to control said victims' every action, even to their detriment. This psychic tool is deeply embedded into the lore of the Dune universe and is especially prevalent in Bene Gesserit. However, in Dune: Prophecy Valya rarely uses the Voice. Valya has a more complex and ambitious nature, making her an interesting vessel for this power.

In Season 1, Episode 3, Valya appears in a flashback sequence. We learn about her difficult life on her icy home planet. One time, her brother Griffin (Earl Cave) almost drowned in a lake, and the only thing that saved Griffin was Valya's powerful voice. She called to him, thus ordering him to swim to the surface despite the fact his muscles had seized to move. Whether Valya understood the full scope of her powers is debatable. However, it's made clear the Voice is just a difficult-to-explain superhuman ability at this point, one that only she can use.

The Origin of the Voice

Valya's relationship with her family became increasingly negative as she got older, and she became infamous for her bold and outspoken attitude. Dune: Prophecy suggests her ambition for power has been there since the beginning. Her mother even noticed Valya's ambition early on and even perceived her as greedy and entitled. Valya is the one Harkonnen apart from Griffin who cannot accept their low status in the Imperium. Most Harkonnens want nothing to do with the blood fued between the Atreides and the Harkonnens. These aspects, combined with generational trauma, potentially fuel the dangerous super ability. She has used the voice to both nearly kill her own mother, and to save her brother, proving the ability itself can be used for both violence and to save those she cares about.

The first time in Dune: Prophecy that we witness young Valya use the Voice is when she uses it against her rival, Reverend Mother Dorotea (Camilla Beeput), who threatens to expose the Sisterhood to the Imperium for their use of thinking machine technology for the breeding program. Valya orders Dorotea to slit her own throat. This is an intimidating depiction of her power, but it is not the first time Valya has used the Voice.

Undeniable Power and the Training of the Voice

During Valya's time with the Sisterhood, she trained with Mother Superior Raquella (Cathy Tyson) to hone her powers and gain control over them. Before Dorotea's death, Valya even mentioned she wanted to share the Voice with her, but Dorotea never would have befriended Valya in the first place had she known the truth. Valya's desire for strength both politically and supernaturally is obvious. However, she knows she won't be able to achieve these goals on her own.

She shared her abilities with Francesca (Charithra Chandran) and Kasha (Yerin Ha). These women were her allies in the Sisterhood and even idolized Valya to some degree. The terms in which she befriends people are unusual. She doesn't have average friendships. Instead, she makes followers. She uses the Voice to force Kasha to slap Francesca to showcase her ability. This moment between Valya, Kasha, and Francesca is the event that triggered new Voice users in future generations. Valya's increased influence within the Sisterhood allows her to use the Voice on political figures. In recent years, what happened to Francesca has not been shown. However, Kasha became the Emperor's Truthsayer. Valya champions Theodosia (Jade Anouka), and it's likely Valya will train one of the sisters to use the Voice.

While this superhuman weapon seems nearly invincible, the Voice isn't impossible to resist. This was proven by Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), as he could resist Valya. This unique immunity is thanks to the powers Desmond was gifted on Arrakis. Nonetheless, Valya's imposing influence over the entire Sisterhood thanks to the Voice makes her a powerful figure, and while this is a prequel that has yet to come to an end, we know the power of the Voice lives on in the Dune franchise.

