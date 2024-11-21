The world of Dune contains plenty of fantasy elements, but few of them remain as mysterious as the Voice, a form of telepathy used by the Bene Gesserit. Despite its potency, such an ability is rarely employed in the first two films, where it mainly serves to display the rapidly growing power of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he evolves. By contrast, Dune: Prophecy takes this in a very different direction by showing the origins of the Voice and how Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) has begun to weaponize it for political ends during a crisis that only threatens to get more complicated. Given the huge lapse of time separating the series from the series, this raises more questions than answers about how the Voice has been used, how it can serve Valya, and why her own lineage apparently has little knowledge of it in the far future.

In 'Dune,' the Voice Is a Rarely Used Plot Device

When the first Dune film begins and we meet the Atreides family on Caladan, we get our first hint of the Voice when Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) uses it on her own son Paul, where it serves to display her sense of power and experience as a mother of the Bene Gesserit. The purpose of its use here is only a simple and mundane training exercise, with Jessica testing Paul by forcing her to pass the water, and it serves as a marker of just how far Paul has to go. To his credit, Paul also uses it creatively to free himself and Jessica from captivity by Rabban (Dave Bautista) and his goons, but he still struggles to master the technique. Instead, Jessica finishes the job for him and scoffs that he came off as being too forceful, which might suggest that a careful balance is needed to apply the Voice properly.

In the second film, Jessica uses the Voice as a form of communication with the other priests, most notably in religious rituals. This extends to the conversations Jessica has with her conscious but unborn daughter Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy) when they remain alone, and her premature awakening implies she might be just as powerful as her older brother. When Paul does finally employ the Voice again against the Reverend Mother (Charlotte Rampling) in the final act of Dune: Part Two, the psychic blast is enough to physically stagger her, showing just how much power he has already gained in the span of a few short months. Still, the use of such a power remains relatively scarce, and those rare few who can employ it must be wise not to abuse its deadly psychic properties.

‘Dune: Prophecy' Gives the Voice New Political Dimension

When we first meet a young Valya Harkonnen (Jessica Barden) in the opening prologue of Dune: Prophecy, her use of the Voice to kill her rival is a chilling site to witness. More than just another display of power, it represents an ability the Imperium has never seen before and that no one has an effective way to counter. The revelation that she has created the Voice makes Valya an unpredictable threat compared to her other sisters, one that allows her to usurp and maintain power in an era where division between the great houses is still new.

As far as we know, Valya has not yet passed on the ability, but she uses it to create a matriarchal culture based on reading the thoughts and feelings of others, whether using Truthsaying or telepathy. The Voice remains a crucial asset for Valya, one that nobody else might possess, and has already defined her rise to power. How she uses that power and shapes the Bene Gesserit into the group we meet ten thousand years later will be a question that only future episodes can teach us.

The Origin of the Voice Raises Major Questions About the ‘Dune’ Universe

By the time of the original story, more than ten thousand years later, the Harkonnens have become a pale and deformed remnant of humanity, one very different from the group we find in the series. The Bene Gesserit remain stronger than ever, but the Harkonnens possess only a passing knowledge of the Voice. Although not totally unaware of their power, Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgård) remains dismissive of their abilities, and Rabba appears to have no familiarity with or resistance against such telepathy. Although Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) takes the Gom Jabbar test in the second film, he is never taught about the Voice or seems to be aware of its existence. While simple arrogance might account for part of this, the lack of any mention suggests that knowledge has simply been lost. Could this be a result of the political dramas within the Imperium, or is this something that Valya wants to take firmly to her grave?

Speaking of Valya, how she uses this power is another major question that deserves its own explanation. From the new Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) to her own sister, Valya is now surrounded by a political web that could prove deadly and the chance of betrayal lurks at every turn. There have been hints from the creators that the Harkonnens might not all be monsters, but it remains to be seen whether Valya will live up to their reputation. Whatever the titular prophecy is, Valya is clearly terrified of its implications, and she just might do anything to prevent it from becoming a reality.

Dune: Prophecy airs on Sundays at 9 PM EST on Max in the U.S.

