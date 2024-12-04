In Dune: Prophecy Episode 3, "Sisterhood Above All," we hear the name Vorian Atreides again. Uncle Evgeny Harkonnen (Mark Addy) mentions his return, sparking young Valya's (Jessica Barden) desire for revenge against the man who took everything from House Harkonnen. As if that weren't enough, her brother, Griffin (Earl Cave), later dies at Vorian's hands, too. In Episode 2, "Two Wolves," rebel leader Horace (Sam Spruell) also mentions Vorian to Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason), but as a war hero. So who is this man, really?

Vorian Atreides Is a Key Figure in the Butlerian Jihad

The effects of the Machine War are still felt in Prophecy, admiration for Vorian Atreides among them. He is the founder of House Atreides, who led humanity to victory against the thinking machines a century before the series. He began the war fighting for the machines, being the son of a human woman and a cymek (a human who puts their brain in a machine body; it’s complicated). This heritage means he has an expanded lifespan, being nearly two centuries old by the time of Prophecy.

When the machines murder the child of human diplomat Serena Butler, however, Vorian defects to humanity's side. This is a major turning point in the war, with him leading the human forces to destroy all major machine-controlled worlds. His displays of courage, honor, and loyalty make him a celebrated war hero.

House Harkonnen Has a Complicated History With Vorian Atreides

During the war, Vorian becomes friends with Xavier Harkonnen, and the two make quite a team. However, to prevent an act of sabotage from one of humanity's leaders, Xavier sacrifices himself and his reputation, with only Vorian aware that his friend is actually a hero. The Harkonnen name is stained and associated with treachery, but Vorian continues to honor his friend's legacy, eventually promoting Xavier's grandson, Abulurd, to a command position in the army, and the two become good friends.

When the time comes for a final offensive against the machines at the Battle of Corrin, the enemy makes a human shield with two million people around the planet. Vorian orders an atomic strike to push through, but Abulurd refuses. Shocked, Vorian relieves Abulurd of his position and confines him to the brig, but Abulurd still manages to escape and shut down all the weapons systems in the fleet to save the people in the human shield.

Thanks to an act of sabotage on the surface of Corrin, Abulurd's actions proved unnecessary, but Vorian still branded him a coward. After the battle, Abulurd was sentenced to death, but Vorian argued that House Harkonnen should be exiled instead. In "Sisterhood Above All," Valya says that Abulurd prevented a genocide, and she has a point, but it cost him the honor of his house and many Harkonnen lives afterward.

Vorian Is Supposedly Still Around at the Time of ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Most of Episode 3 takes place in flashback sequences, including the return of Griffin's body to Lankiveil after he is killed by Vorian. However, even in the present timeline, he is also supposed to be around, given his extended lifespan. After the war, he decides to retire from public life and goes on a self-imposed exile on the backwater planet Kepler while the main branch of House Atreides settles on Caladan.

Vorian only reappears when he visits the imperial capital of Salusa Secundus, possibly the same occasion mentioned by Evgeny in "Sisterhood Above All." His purpose there is to ask the Emperor for protection against slavers on Kepler, which the Corrino ruler grants once Vorian pledges never to attempt to take the throne. He also spends a year on Arrakis, which, at least in the Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson novels of the Great Schools of Dune trilogy, is where he and Griffin Harkonnen have their fateful meeting.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.