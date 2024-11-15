It's time to go back to Arrakis. Dune: Prophecy's debut on Max is less than two weeks away, and it will expand on the universe created by Frank Herbert and brought to the big screen by Denis Villeneuve in Dune and Dune: Part Two. The new series is a prequel set ten thousand years before the events of the movie, but telling a story that still reverberates in the movies: the origin of the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood. It adapts the events of Sisterhood of Dune, one of a series of prequel novels by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, exploring how the Imperium was created in the aftermath of a universe-wide conflict. So get your spice ready and let's pray for Shai-Hulud to guide us.

The Butlerian Jihad Led Humanity to Ban Thinking Machines

One of the defining aspects of the Dune universe is the absence of computers. Machines exist and are used everywhere, but any kind of artificial intelligence is strictly banned. This is a consequence of the Butlerian Jihad, a conflict between humanity and thinking machines that ended only a few years before Prophecy. The defining commandment established after the crusade is simple: "Thou shalt not make a machine in the likeness of a human mind."

It takes a long time for humanity to adapt, however, and this results in the formation of three major orders, all heavily dependent on the spice melange to expand the limits of the human mind. The Mentat order replaces computers in terms of computational power, being capable of storing large amounts of data and performing complex calculations within seconds. The Spacing Guild revolutionizes space travel, with its Navigators using heavy doses of spice to pilot huge ships over equally huge distances. Finally, the Bene Gesserit operate in the shadows to ensure that humanity follows its proper course, according to their own beliefs.

The Imperium Follows a Feudal Structure Led by House Corrino

The Butlerian Jihad ends at the Battle of Corrin, with General Faykan Butler taking the name Corrino and crowning himself Emperor. He belongs to the same family as Serena Butler, one of the martyrs who galvanizes humanity against the machines to start the century-long war. Houses Atreides and Harkonnen also consolidate their positions among the greatest in the universe, despite the rift that grew between them in the aftermath of the crusade, with one side accusing the other of cowardice.

The Corrino Empire lasts for ten thousand years until the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), following a feudal structure spread across thousands of worlds. To unify and regulate them, the Landsraad is established, a council comprised of all the Great Houses that prevents one single house from gathering too much power and threatening Corrino's rule while simultaneously counterbalancing the Emperor's power. Houses Atreides and Harkonnen are always among the most prominent in the Landsraad, and their influence practically divides the council.

The Bene Gesserit Influence Everything From Behind the Scenes

The main subject of Prophecy and Sisterhood of Dune, the Bene Gesserit is an all-female order that wields political, social, and genetic influence across the galaxy. They use advanced mental and physical conditioning and heavy use of spice to achieve superhuman abilities. Their long-term goal is a secret eugenics program aimed at producing a superbeing, the Kwisatz Haderach, with heightened prescient powers who will save civilization from destroying itself. To achieve this goal, they act as counselors to the Great Houses, sometimes even marrying into them.

This program has roots that stretch back to the Butlerian Jihad period and profoundly impact various noble families​​. The Bene Gesserit also have a missionary program called Missionaria Protectiva, through which they spread their beliefs to the most remote corners of the galaxy over the centuries and prepare for the arrival of the Kwisatz Haderach. This is why Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Paul Atreides are accepted into the Fremen in the movies, as the Arrakis natives already believe Paul is the Kwisatz Haderach — or, as they call him, the Lisan al Gaib. In Prophecy, the order of the Bene Gesserit is still in its infancy, led by sisters Tula (Olivia Williams) and Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), and is mostly known simply as the Sisterhood.

Spice Is Only Found on Arrakis, With Houses Fighting To Control It

Without computers, humanity has to adjust to the new reality by making the human mind as powerful as possible. This is only possible through spice, a mysterious substance that allows the Mentats, Spacing Guild Navigators, and the Bene Gesserit to fully develop their skills. Spice is only found on the desert planet Arrakis and is a very dangerous substance to come by, since it's a byproduct of the sandworms' metabolism. Arrakis, also known as Dune, is covered in arid landscapes, with temperatures that reach extremes and very little accessible water. In Prophecy and Sisterhood of Dune, spice mining is still somewhat rudimentary, and many aspects of its origin and harvesting are not yet fully understood by the Imperium.

Arrakis is home to many local tribes who, together, make up the Fremen people. They live in underground communities called Sietches, and their lifestyle is based on surviving in the planet's extreme weather conditions, including conserving and gathering all the water they can. The Fremen worship the sandworms, whom they call Shai-Hulud, and are experts at extracting spice from the desert and sandtrouts. Their large consumption of the substance turned their eyes a deep blue over time. In Prophecy and Sisterhood of Dune, however, the Fremen are still emerging as a distinct and resilient desert culture, though they are still relatively unknown to the wider Imperium.

Rule over Arrakis is given by the Emperor by one of the Great Houses. This is usually a favor granted to the Emperor's closest allies, as it means access to riches beyond measure, but it also incurs responsibilities for spice production and distribution, seeing as it's the most important substance in the universe. It's said that "he who controls spice, controls the universe," although this only becomes clearer once the infrastructure to properly explore it is fully developed. At the time of the series, however, it's still developing, and conflicts over control and profits begin to brew as spice's value becomes more widely recognized.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on November 17 on Max. Dune is available to watch on Max in the US.

Dune: Prophecy Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy. Release Date November 17, 2024 Cast Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Franchise(s) Dune Directors Anna Foerster Expand

