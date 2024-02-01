The Big Picture Warner Bros. will re-release the first Dune film in theaters to build anticipation for Dune: Part Two.

The re-release will include a sneak peek of the highly anticipated sequel.

New cast members, including Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, will join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two on March 1.

The first Dune film is returning to theaters with an exclusive sneak peek at Dune: Part Two. To create anticipation for the sequel, Warner Bros. will release the first movie in theaters once more, showing how Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey began. The limited engagement will begin on February 9, and it will last for a week before audiences are left wanting more until the sequel arrives on the big screen on March 1. The fate of Arrakis will be determined by Paul and anyone who dares to join him, in a thrilling journey about oppressed people wanting to get rid of the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and his army.

Dune introduced Paul as a young man who didn't desire to become a warrior, while he was learning how to control the powerful abilities he inherited from his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). When his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), is killed by the Harkonnen family, Paul must step up and become the hero that Arrakis needs to break free. Denis Villeneuve directed the adaptation of Frank Herbert's book for Warner Bros., with the blockbuster becoming a box office success for the studio by earning $402 million at the global box office during the pandemic.

When Dune returns to the big screen on February 9, it will include a sneak peek from Dune: Part Two, the highly anticipated sequel that will continue Paul's journey. Zendaya will return as Chani in the new installment, with the character receiving considerably more screen time after her brief appearance during the first film. As her relationship with Paul Atreides evolves during their quest, Chani will finally have a chance to free her people from the Emperor's reach. Zendaya was also recently seen in the second season of Euphoria, as well as in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

New Cast Members Join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two'

When Paul Atreides and Chani return to the big screen in Dune: Part Two, they'll be joined by new characters who are ready to get involved in the fight for Arrakis. Fayd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) was promised a throne at a young age, and he'll stop at nothing to stop Paul and everyone who joined his cause with violence. On the other hand, Florence Pugh will step into the shoes of Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter and someone with a unique perspective on the entire conflict. Léa Seydoux will also be joining the franchise, as Paul becomes a very different person from the one audiences were introduced to over two years ago.

Dune returns to theaters on February 9, get more information and purchase tickets from the official post below. Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1.