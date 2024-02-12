The Big Picture The first Dune film is back in theaters to build anticipation for Dune: Part Two , giving fans another chance to see its grand visuals and storytelling as intended by director Denis Villeneuve.

Warner Bros.’ re-release of the first Dune took off to a respectable, if not spectacular response on Friday. The first Dune will play for a week-long engagement in theaters in an effort by the studio to build buzz around the upcoming Dune: Part Two. This gives fans who missed watching the film on the big screen during the pandemic another opportunity to experience its large-scale storytelling and grand visuals the way director Denis Villeneuve intended.

Based on Frank Herbert's seminal science-fiction novel, Dune originally opened in October 2021, both in theaters and on the then HBO Max streaming service as a part of W.B.’s controversial release strategy during the pandemic. Villeneuve had written a guest column for Variety, criticizing the studio's move. Despite its availability at home, it emerged as a box office hit, grossing $108 million domestically and $402 million worldwide. Armed with an exclusive glimpse at the sequel, the film debuted in over 2,000 domestic theaters (including IMAX locations) this week, grossing a solid $1.6 million across three days and finding a spot in the top 10.

This takes the film’s running domestic total to $110 million, with room for more. W.B. will also re-release director Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the big screen immediately after Dune is done with its week-long run. The science-fiction espionage film debuted at an even more precarious time during the pandemic, and grossed around $360 million worldwide. Nolan severed ties with W.B. a year later, mainly in protest of the studio's decision to release each film on its 2021 slate on streaming. W.B. is reportedly trying to woo him back, which might prove to be a challenge, seeing as he's poised to win his first Best Director Oscar for his debut collaboration with Universal, Oppenheimer. Nolan and Villeneuve recently sat down for a chat with each other, where the Dune filmmaker praised Tenet, and Nolan hyped up Dune 2.

The 'Dune' Sequel Arrives Next Month

Continuing the story of Paul Atreides, the film will debut on March 1, and early tracking suggests that it will gross around $65 million in its opening weekend domestically. The first film made $41 million in its first three days, despite the Max release. Dune has only grown in significance since then, having won six Oscars from 10 nominations. Star Timothée Chalamet recently cemented himself as an A-lister, with the massive success of Wonka, which is nearing the $600 million mark globally.

Dune 2 was originally supposed to be released last year, but was delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Releasing the film back then would’ve meant the non-involvement of its star-studded ensemble cast in the promotions, and W.B. opted to delay the film’s debut over immediately meeting the artists’ terms. Alongside Chalamet, Dune 2 stars returning players Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux joining the ensemble. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.