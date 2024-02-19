The Big Picture Dune 's re-release has made $30 million globally.

Dune has grossed $433 million worldwide overall.

Dune: Part 2 , with a star-studded cast, is projected to make $65 to 80 million in its domestic debut.

In just a week, the re-release of 2021's Dune has grossed more globally than this year’s Oscar contenders The Holdovers and American Fiction have in their entire domestic runs. A smart move by Warner Bros. to build buzz ahead of the debut of Dune: Part Two later this month, the re-release of the first film pushed its global haul past a major milestone of its own, and allowed audiences that couldn't watch it back then another chance to experience it on the big screen.

Since its re-launch, director Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic has generated $30 million worldwide, which has taken its cumulative global haul to $433 million. Of this, around $109 million has come from domestic theaters, while the remaining $325 million has come from overseas markets. Released in 2021, at a far more concerning time during the pandemic, Dune concluded its original run with just over $400 million globally, against a reported budget of $165 million.

This was considered a major victory, seeing as the film was released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. Villeneuve had even protested this strategy, which is said to be the biggest reason behind director Christopher Nolan’s decision to sever ties with Warner Brothers and take his latest project, Oppenheimer, to Universal. But Villeneuve stuck on, having been given a green light to proceed on Dune: Part Two, with a third film potentially on the way.

'Dune 2' Promises To Be a Bigger Achievement in Every Way

Incidentally, the Dune re-release will give way for Nolan’s Tenet to be re-launched in theaters following a lackluster original run that took place at an even scarier time during mid-pandemic 2020. Based on the seminal novel by Frank Herbert, the original Dune opened to stellar reviews, and generated over $40 million in its domestic debut, despite its availability on streaming. The movie also emerged as an awards season hit, earning 10 nods at the Oscars, and winning six. The first reactions to Dune: Part Twoare even more positive, with some comparing it to masterful sequels such as The Empire Strikes Back and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Collider’s Steve Weintraub highlighted the “incredible filmmaking” on display, and praised the cast and the score. Dune: Part Two is currently projected to gross around $65 million in its domestic debut, although more recent reports suggest that an opening in the $80 million range is also on the cards.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, who recently delivered the biggest hit of his career — the $600 million-plus Wonka — Dune: Part Two also features returning actors Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux are also joining the ensemble. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.