The Dune franchise has truly become a force to be reckoned with. After years of development, both Dune and Dune: Part Two have become bonafide box office gold and have set the stage for Frank Herbert’s iconic novels to finally receive further adaptation. Under director Denis Villeneuve, the stories have truly transcended generational tastes and have brought new nuance and excitement to Herbert’s characters. While Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is certainly an intriguing lead, it’s Lady Jessica’s complexities that have truly made the film a standout among the genre, in no small way thanks to Rebecca Ferguson’s masterful portrayal. Ferguson makes the already intricate role even more fascinating, but one of her most pivotal scenes awoke a lifelong phobia for the actress. Luckily, it only resulted in one of the franchise’s best sequences, one that has a greater influence on Jessica and Paul’s arc than most realize.

Filming ‘Dune’s Pivotal Scene Triggered Claustrophobia for Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson has long been an accomplished actress. From the Mission Impossible films to The Greatest Showman, Ferguson has transcended genres and shown off an impressive skill set. The Dune movies have really allowed her to show off an impressive set of skills—from manipulation to matronly. While Dune: Part One serves largely as a setup for the epic battles of Dune: Part Two, one pivotal scene for the actress in the inaugural entry ended up being quite harrowing. According to Variety, the sequence in which Paul and Jessica are taken by Harkonnen guards and transported on an ornithopter was difficult for Ferguson.

The actress has said she has long suffered from claustrophobia, and the tight dynamics of the set mixed with her being bound was quite triggering. “I can't be locked in,” said the actress. “On every set, I always have to make sure that if they lock me into something, there needs to be an out.” For Ferguson, the proper dynamics to keep her fear at bay were not present. “In the ornithopter, there was a moment when I panicked, and I literally took my foot and just kicked the door out. I needed to know I could get out,” she continued. While Ferguson’s actions were certainly a reflection of her fear, the scene, of course, continued; a reflection on Ferguson’s professionalism. And, in being able to get through it, she single-handedly set up the depth and excitement to come for both Paul and Lady Jessica.

Rebecca Ferguson’s Work Beautifully Sets Up ‘Dune: Part Two’