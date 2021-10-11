Mondo is continuing their tenth-anniversary celebrations with a new landmark release — Hans Zimmer’s quintessential music for the upcoming Dune. As part of their celebrations, the label will be releasing The Dune Sketchbook, an exclusive triple album of expanded suites, covering every piece the legendary composer created for Denis Villeneuve's film. The Dune Sketchbook will go on sale on October 13 on Mondo's website.

Spanning one hundred minutes of music in only nine tracks, the Mondo exclusive pressing splits Zimmer’s expanded score across three colored vinyl records — one green, one orange, and one brown, representing the three key plants of the Dune franchise, Arrakis, Caladan, and Geidi Prime. The album’s packaging features artwork by Greg Ruth, with a cover showing off the infamous sandworm, and three gatefold illustrations of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Dune' Harvests the International Spice and Crosses $100 Million at the Box Office

Mondo describes the score as typical of Zimmer’s bombastic style, featuring “huge swathes of arpeggiated synths, vocal chants and rumbling bagpipes, moods run from ethereal to ominous, wistful to sorrowful” — all the better to be heard on 180-gram vinyl, pressed in conjunction with WaterTower Music. The tracklist includes a number of titles that may or may not give fans a hint as to what will happen to young Paul Atreides when Dune hits theaters on October 22, including "Song of the Sisters," "I See You In My Dreams," "Mind-Killer," and “Moon Over Caladan."

Only 3,000 copies of the score are set to be pressed, with each copy numbered and foil-stamped with the film’s logo. Approved by both Zimmer and Villeneuve, this new Mondo pressing is incredibly limited — with a purchase limit of one per person — making itself as rare as the coveted spice of Arrakis.

The Dune Sketchbook retails for $45, and will go on sale on October 13 at 12 p.m. CT on Mondo’s website. Check out the album’s artwork below:

Image via Mondo

Image via Mondo

Image via Mondo

KEEP READING: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on ‘Dune,’ the Sequel, and How Denis Villeneuve Brought a Universe to Life

Share Share Tweet Email

Florian Zeller's 'The Son' Wraps Filming, Anthony Hopkins Joins Hugh Jackman in Cast The cast also includes Zen McGrath, Vanessa Kirby, and Laura Dern.

Read Next