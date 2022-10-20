With production for Dune: The Sisterhood beginning to gear up, Deadline reports that five additional cast members have joined the upcoming series, which will be released on HBO Max from Legendary Television. The new additions to the series join previously announced cast members that include Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), and Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, who appeared in The Colony, will star in the upcoming series as Princess Ynez, heir to the Golden Lion Throne. The character will reportedly be a young independent princess who faces the burden of responsibility. Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist) will also star in the series as Mikaela, a Fremen character that serves the royal family and yearns for her home planet. Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman) will play Sister Jen, an emotionally detached acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School, with Aoife Hinds (Normal People) attached to portray Sister Emeline, another acolyte who descends from a lineage of martyrs. Chloe Lea, who previously appeared in Foundation, will star as the deeply empathetic Lila, the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood.

Based on Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the series will reportedly be set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune and focus on the Harkonnen Sisters as they begin the Bene Gesserit order and combat forces that threaten humanity's future. With a growing cast of talented actors joining the long-gestating project based on author Frank Herbert's classic universe, Dune: The Sisterhood is already shaping up to be an exciting series for fans to look out for when it debuts sometime in the future. Additional information about the series will likely be revealed as production begins next month.

The latest adaptation of the classic universe kicked off with the release of Dune in 2021, which received critical acclaim, earning 10 Academy Award nominations and winning six. As fans await the release of the highly anticipated series, a sequel, titled Dune: Part Two, is currently underway and will be released in theaters on November 3, 2023. With another film on the way with a spinoff television series focusing on the Bene Gesserit, it appears that the Dune universe is finally expanding with a long future ahead.

Series creator Diane Ademu-John writes the series and serves as showrunner alongside Alison Schapker. They both will also be executive producing the series alongside Denis Villeneuve, who directed the first film in the franchise and its follow-up, which is currently in production. Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins also serve as executive producers for the series with Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert.

No official release date for Dune: The Sisterhood has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for the first installment of the franchise below.