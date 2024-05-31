The Big Picture Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson is proud of how well the series has been received by audiences.

Rebecca Ferguson is fully living in the glory of saying “I told you so” after the staggering success of Dune: Part Two. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, during which the pair primarily discussed Apple TV+’s Silo, the Doctor Sleep actress said she’s been relishing those four glorious words since the movie came out back in March. Reflecting on its critical praise, gargantuan box office earnings, and its overall gift to cinema, Ferguson recalled doing press junkets for the film and teasing what was to come from Denis Villeneuve’s second chapter in the epic franchise.

“I think for me, because I had watched Dune, and I was doing interviews - you and I did interviews - and I remember sitting there going, ‘I just want people to see it.’ I heard myself say, ‘If you think Dune is good, wait until you see Dune 2,’ and I remember thinking, ‘I really mean it.’ I mean, the challenges, the angles, the storyline, the music, the scope, the Harkonnens, the graphics, it’s all there. It’s a masterpiece. And the fact that I know people have seen it and the response is what it is, it’s a bit of me going, ‘Told ya.’”

Rebecca Ferguson Thinks ‘Dune’ Could Easily Become The Next ‘Star Wars’

Early reactions to Dune: Part Two were quick to compare it to movies like The Empire Strikes Back, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Dark Knight, proving that sequels are absolutely where it’s at. As far as space epics go, Dune has already given Star Wars a run for its money (literally) at the box office, and with Dune Messiah on the way, the hype will continue to flow as heavily as the spice. Like fans, Ferguson understands what a third Dune film means not only for the franchise but for all aspects of cinema and sees things only getting better from here.

“It’s a universe. It’s kind of what Star Wars was when it happened. I don’t want to jinx it, but there’s a lot that can be done here. This is a world. It’s a sexy world, and it’s dangerous, and it has different cultures and life and visions, and Patrice [Vermette], who is the designer, and the costumes. I mean, it’s a spectacle in every aspect. It’s just phenomenal.”

While we certainly hope you caught Dune: Part Two when it was in theaters and IMAX, if you still need to see it or just want to rewatch it, the movie is now streaming on Max, where you can also find Dune.

