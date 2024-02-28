The Big Picture Sting offered Butler his iconic codpiece from the original Dune movie.

Feyd-Rautha, played by Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two , is the cruel and cunning nephew of Baron Harkonnen.

Austin Butler cuts a terrifying figure as the deadly Feyd-Rautha in the trailers for Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters this weekend. However, he's considerably more clothed than his character was in David Lynch's version of the story — and Sting has offered to help out. People Magazine reports that Butler met the musician and occasional actor, who played Feyd-Rautha in the 1984 Dune movie, at the film's London premiere, and that he offered Butler a unique piece of memorabilia from the shoot. Says Butler:

"He came up afterward, and he was so, so, lovely and just debonair. I asked him about [starring in the original Dune movie] and he said he still has the codpiece from the original, he said he's going to dry clean it and let me wear it if I want to."

In the Lynch film, Feyd-Rautha has a memorable scene in which he wears nothing more than a bizarre, futuristic-looking pair of winged briefs, which has become one of the most enduring images of the movie.

Although best-known for music, both solo and as a member of The Police, Sting has a fairly extensive acting resume. He made his film debut in The Who's musical Tommy and went on to star in Dennis Potter's Brimstone and Treacle, the horror film The Bride (as Dr. Frankenstein), the Melanie Griffith neo-noir Stormy Monday, and Guy Ritchie's directorial debut Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. Most recently, he turned up playing a fictionalized version of himself as a murder (and dog-poisoning) suspect on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Who Is Feyd-Rautha?

One of the two deadly scions of House Harkonnen, Feyd-Rautha is the nephew of the grotesque Baron Harkonnen and the younger brother of Glossu "The Beast" Rabban. Much like Dune's protagonist Paul Atreides, Feyd-Rautha is the genetically superior product of the mysterious Bene Gesserit sisterhood's centuries-long breeding program and was intended to be mated to the heir of the Atreides house to produce the prophecied Kwisatz Haderach until Paul's mother, Lady Jessica, defied her order and had a son instead. While Rabban is simple and brutish, Feyd-Rautha is cruel and cunning. After his portrayal by Sting in Lynch's version of the film, the role was taken up by Matt Keeslar (Stephen King's Rose Red) in the 2000 Sci-Fi Channel Dune miniseries, and then Butler in the hotly-anticipated Dune: Part Two.

The second half of Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's bestselling 1965 science fiction novel, Dune: Part Two is expected to ignite 2024's floundering box office, and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Butler, In her review, Collider's Therese Lacson says the film sticks the landing for viewers familiar with Herbert's work, but "for more casual viewers, all the extra details might just end up falling by the wayside as incomprehensible".

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Butler and co-star Chalamet below.

