Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve had already proven himself as one of the greatest modern directors (especially in the sci-fi genre) by the time he released 2021’s Dune. The director previously sat at the helm of titles like Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, but his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel was truly the stuff of dreams, pulling in both fans and newcomers alike to the world of Paul Atreides and Arrakis. Landing a total of six Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, the production became one of the most talked-about titles of the year and a staple of the modern sci-fi genre. Right now, intrigued parties can stream Dune for free courtesy of Tubi.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the first movie in Villeneuve’s growing film series introduces audiences to the Atreides family. Led by Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), the House is preparing to make a big move across the galaxy, heading to the desert planet of Arrakis. It’s there that the highly sought-after good — spice — is found and harvested, and Duke Leto has been selected by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) to head the spice trade. But, as the entire House Atreides will come to discover, Arrakis is an unforgiving planet not suited for the weak.

Filling out the ensemble cast for the first film of the Dune franchise featured a top-tier roster of performers that included Rebecca Ferguson (Silo), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Dave Bautista (The Killer’s Game), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Josh Brolin (Outer Range), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Stellan Skarsgård (Good Will Hunting).

The Legacy of ‘Dune’