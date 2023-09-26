The Big Picture Dune: Part 2's release date has been delayed until March 2024 due to strikes, but the first part of the Denis Villeneuve-directed story is heading to Netflix, allowing viewers to get acquainted with the galactic war brewing.

The decision to add Dune to Netflix's catalog could expand its audience and increase its appeal when the sequel hits theaters in six months, potentially proving to be a smart move in the long run.

Plans are already in place for a third Dune movie, as Villeneuve hints at a potential trilogy.

Originally set for a return to Arrakis this fall, it was announced that the pursuit of vengeance by House Atreides against its sworn enemy, House Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2 would have to wait till March 2024. Warner Bros., in what was clearly disappointing news, decided in August to push the Denis Villeneuve sequel in response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes at the time. It does, however, offer an opportunity for those who aren't aware of the war brewing across the galaxies, to get familiarize themselves with the situation by watching Dune, the first part of the Villeneuve-directed story.

Streaming giant, Netflix, has now announced that the movie will be arriving on the platform on October 1. Dune had previously streamed on HBO Max, however, with the decision to land its craft at Netflix, this is certain to expand the Empire's reach while pulling everyone into Arrakis as the quest for spice continues. The move could in the long run, prove to be a masterstroke as there is the chance of increasing its appeal when the sequel heads to the box office in six months.

Based on Frank Herbert's original book, Dune showed a dystopian reality where single families ruled planets in service of one Emperor. When the growing power of House Atreides began to bother the Emperor, the imperial ruler, in conjunction with House Harkonnen, saw to it that House Atreides fell. However, despite their best efforts, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) survived, and will now team up with the Fremen to destroy all their foes in an epic war.

A Third 'Dune' Movie Might be Coming

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite the second movie still on its way, Villeneuve has revealed that plans are already in place for a third movie to make a trilogy. He hinted that scripts were partially written, "there are words on paper" while also teasing that Paul Atreides isn't a heroic figure after all. He explained:

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. Dune: Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning. After that the books become more… esoteric. [As for Part Three] I will say, there are words on paper."

Dune stars alongside Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho among others.

Dune: Part Two will eventually arrive in theaters on March 15, 2024. You can catch Dune on Netflix starting October 1.