Indira Varma, who is known for starring in Game of Thrones, Carnival Row, and most recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has just been announced as the third official cast member of HBO Max and Legendary Television's upcoming spin-off series, Dune: The Sisterhood. Varma is set to play Empress Natalya, who has been described as “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.”

In addition to Varma, Dune: The Sisterhood will star Shirley Henderson and Emily Watson. Set 10,000 years prior to the story of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they create the powerful sect known as the Bene Gesserit and protect humankind from dangerous forces. The show is based on the 2012 novel Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Diane Ademu-John, who has worked on The Haunting of Bly Manor and Empire, created the show and also serves as a writer. Ademu-John is also a co-showrunner alongside Alison Schapker. The first episode of the series will be directed by Johan Renck, who has directed episodes of Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and most recently, Chernobyl.

Kevin J. Anderson will act as a co-producer. Villeneuve, who is helming next year's Dune: Part Two, will serve as an executive producer on Dune: The Sisterhood alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Cait Collins, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, and John Cameron. Last year's Dune was both a commercial and critical success, grossing almost $402 million against a $165 million budget. The film won six Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards including Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and was also nominated for Best Picture.

RELATED: ‘Dune’ Prequel Series Adds Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson

Varma has been around in the industry for decades, but she is only now starting to get the recognition she deserves. Early in her career, Varma appeared in the films Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Bride and Prejudice, and the HBO series Rome. In 2016, Varma starred in the British miniseries Paranoid, and gained fame for her roles in Game of Thrones and this year's Obi-Wan Kenobi. She also appeared in the popular BBC series The Capture. Varma will next be seen in the films Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One and The Trouble with Jessica, as well as the upcoming shows Damage and Extrapolations.

Dune: The Sisterhood does not currently have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.