In 2021, Frank Herbert's classic work of science fiction came to life. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve crafted one of cinema's crowning achievements in this century - Dune. Villeneuve's interpretation won over audiences worldwide and did what the previous adaptations had failed to do by capturing the essence and complexity of the original novel. One of the smartest decisions Villeneuve made while adapting the book was to split it into two movies, so they could have the proper time to flesh out the complex characters and story. Dune: Part Two will release in theaters on November 3, 2023, and will complete the story from Part One, but that is not the end.

The first spin-off from the world of Dune will be an HBO Max prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood, following the rise of the influential sect Bene Gesserit in the universe. The show will premiere after Dune: Part Two and will look to expand upon the world of Dune. Here's everything we know about the Dune tie-in series, The Sisterhood.

When and Where Will Dune: The Sisterhood Come Out?

A Dune spin-off has been in the works at HBO since 2019, two years before the release of Dune in 2021. On November 22, 2022, director Johan Renck announced that production had begun. Saying: "Through machinations taking place millennia before the story you all know, we descend into the coven that one day shall be named the Bene Gesserit."

Renck has since left the project, and no release date has been given. The series will likely premiere on HBO Max in 2024.

Does Dune: The Sisterhood Have a Trailer Yet?

There's yet to be an official trailer for Dune: The Sisterhood. The production still has a long time to go before it wraps up, so it'll probably be a while before we see a trailer for the show. Until then, fans should get excited about the release of Dune: Part Two later this year.

What Is the Plot of Dune: The Sisterhood?

The universe of Dune is incredibly vast, with stories extending to the farthest corners of the universe and spanning thousands of centuries. Frank Herbert created one of the most detailed and lived-in fictional worlds in fiction through his novels, only comparable to J.R.R. Tolkien's world-building for Middle Earth.

The story of Dune: The Sisterhood takes place about 10,000 years before the events of Dune and the birth of the prophesied Kwisatz Haderach - Paul Atreides. The show will take inspiration from the book 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Herbert's son Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, which takes place in the wake of the Butlerian Jihad, which destroys all forms of computers and intelligent technology. The book follows the oldest children of the Harkonnen family, Griffin, and Valya, who will also be the inspiration for the leads in the series, as they seek to rebuild their family fortune and name and eventually help in the rise of the Sisterhood, known as the Bene Gesserit in the known universe.

The Bene Gesserit are one of the most powerful forces in the world of Dune. They are like space witches or monks who plot and plan everything meticulously to control their future and influence the universe's politics and power. In the first movie, we see Denis Villeneuve's take on the Bene Gessirit with the Reverend Mother (Charlotte Rampling) and Paul's mother (Rebecca Ferguson). The series will explore their origin and flesh out their mythology further.

Here is what the official synopsis for the show released by HBO Max says:

"Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the hero of the 1965 novel Dune, the series will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit."

Who Is in the Cast of Dune: The Sisterhood?

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the biggest strengths of the Dune movie was its absolutely stacked cast, and following in the same footsteps, Dune: The Sisterhood is building itself a formidable cast.

Known for Chernobyl and Punch-Drunk Love, Emily Watson will play Valya Harkonnen, a fierce woman gaining power within the SIsterhood.

Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi actress, Indira Varma, will play the role of Empress Natalya, who unites thousands of worlds through her marriage to the Emperor.

Mark Strong (Shazam!, Sherlock Holmes) will star as Emperor Javicco Corrino, a man from the lineage of great European leaders who are called upon to govern the Imperium during the unrest.

Vikings' Travis Fimmel has also joined the cast and will play a charismatic warrior who looks to earn the trust of the Emperor at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Actors Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea will also play critical roles in the series.

Shirley Henderson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) was set to play Tula Harkonnen, one of the show's main characters and sister of Valya Harkonnen (Watson). She departed the project in February 2023, and the role has yet to be recast.

Who Is making Dune: The Sisterhood?

Denis Villeneuve's vision for the world of Dune is something extraordinary. We will see that vision continue with Dune: The Sisterhood as Villeneuve is set to return as an executive producer on the show. The series has had a few setbacks during production, with many leaving the project.

Showrunners Diane Ademu-John (Empire, The Originals) and Alison Schapker (Lost, Westworld) finally took over, but Ademu-John exited the show in November 2022, leaving Schapker as the sole showrunner.

Emmy-winning director Johan Renck (Chernobyl, Breaking Bad) was supposed to direct the show's first two episodes but left the series in February 2023.

In a statement to Variety, an HBO spokesperson said the following:

“There are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material, Johan Renck has completed his work on the series, and a new director will be brought on; through mutual agreement, Johan is moving on to pursue other projects.”

There is no word on how much (if any) of Renck's work will be used in the final product.