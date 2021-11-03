Denis Villeneuve's Dune has finally made its way to cinemas, and the rich and vast world created by Frank Herbert has, at long last, been faithfully adapted in the first of a two-part epic. Herbert's creation is one with a dense mythology; the book itself is packed with not one, but two appendixes, a glossary, and a detailed section on the ecology of Dune. The author was sure to make the world as real and as lived-in as possible. Because of this, it is near impossible to provide an explanation for every detail in any adaptation. Some things are briefly touched upon in Villeneuve's film, but never really fully explained. Rather, the mythology of the world is left for the viewer to interpret and understand. One of these things is a unique ability referred to as "The Voice."

The Voiced is used only by the Bene Gesserit, a religious sect that plays an important role in the politics of the world of Dune. In the appendix of Dune, the Bene Gesserit are defined as such: "The ancient school of mental and physical training established primarily for female students after the Butlerian Jihad destroyed the so-called 'thinking machines' and robots.” The old ways of the Bene Gesserit allow them all sorts of unique abilities, exclusively used by the select few who are allowed into training in their group. In addition to unique fighting skills to the ability to tell if someone is lying thanks to pseudo-psychic abilities, the one that is most seen in the film is known as 'The Voice'.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Why Is 'Dune' a Sci-Fi Film With No Computers? Let's Explain

In the simplest of terms, The Voice is used to influence others to do something against their will. To once again quote the glossary in the novel, the voice is "training originated by the Bene Gesserit which permits an adept to control others merely by selecting tone shadings of the voice.". By just changing the pitch of their voice in a very precise manner, the members of the Bene Gesserit can influence the actions of others. However, it is done in a much more straightforward manner in the film than in the book.

In the novel, characters such as Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) can influence other characters to do things that they think come from their own logical conclusions. In the film, The Voice is direct, similar to something like a Jedi mind trick; a command spoken in an otherworldly voice. The Voice is also used in a much more aggressive manner in the film, as an almost barked command with those falling prey to it having no choice but to obey, seemingly at times unaware of their own actions. The Voice is a talent hard to master, as seen in Lady Jessica's training of her son, Paul (Timothee Chalamet) in the Bene Gesserit ways. Paul struggles to find the right pitch, but eventually manages to (just barely) influence a Harkonnen soldier to untie him. When mastered, though, it is one of the many deadly talents of the Bene Gesserit. When the right pitch is found and the delivery is precise, the Voice allows its user to influence the action of almost anyone they want.

KEEP READING: The Best Part of 'Dune' Is Any Time Someone Says "Desert Power"

Here's Why Thomasin McKenzie Dropped Out of 'Top Gun: Maverick' Nothing better than choosing between two great opportunities!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email