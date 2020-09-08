‘Dune’ Trailer Teaser Reminds Us “Fear Is the Mind-Killer”

Warner Bros. has released a trailer teaser for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune. Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, the first film of an intended duology stars Timothée Chalamet as young prince Paul Atreides as he navigates the various forces at work trying to control his planet’s valuable resource, Melange, which allows for space travel, extends life, and enhances mental abilities.

Villeneuve continues to get better with each film, and his recent sci-fi efforts—Arrival and Blade Runner 2049—have been excellent, so I’m eager to see what he does with Dune. The big question for the film right now is if it holds fast to its December 18th release date. Tenet was supposed to be one of Warner Bros. major tentpoles for 2020, and the film only managed $20 million on its opening weekend in the U.S., not bad for COVID times, but a far cry from what the studio expected for a blockbuster release. The arrival of a trailer tomorrow seems to indicate that the studio is still planning for a December release, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to shuffle Dune into summer 2021 where it would have a better chance of providing strong box office returns.

Check out the Dune trailer teaser below and come back tomorrow to see the full trailer. The film also stars also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stephen Mckinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dune: