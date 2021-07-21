Ahead of a new full-length trailer debuting tomorrow, a teaser trailer for Dune promises new footage for eager fans, including our now-famous giant worm (with teeth!). This is a good month to be a Dune fan, as Warner Bros. has been igniting its publicity campaign with new posters and new IMAX footage. As its release date creeps closer and the revival of theaters wavers by tentpole studio feature, Warner Bros. really needs Dune to be a knock-out with audiences.

Visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve took over the reigns from other visionary filmmaker David Lynch with this new adaptation of Frank Herbert's space opera opus. The film and book series takes place in the future, with Duke Leto Atreides accepting a stewardship of a dangerous desert plane called Arrakis or Dune. The planet is the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, a drug that extends human life, almost superhero-like powers, as well as the potential for lightspeed travel. Leto takes his concubine, son and our protagonist Paul with him, among political dissent and a native population. The cast is absolutely stacked and features such stars as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Dune is home to some giant and vicious sandworms, which look truly terrifying thanks to the special effects team. While this teaser doesn't really offer new information or much new footage, it simply serves to hype up fans for a new full-length trailer appearing tomorrow. I'm hoping for lots of more giant worm footage, and some new shots of Zendaya wouldn't hurt either. Of course, I'm really just hungry for some more of the characteristically beautiful sci-fi cinematography that we've come to expect from Villeneuve, bolstered by the great work of cinematographer Greig Fraser. The last trailer we saw focused more on the tone and energy of the film, so we might expect this trailer to be more based in plot, and give us an idea of what we can expect from Hebert's book.

WarnerMedia is still sticking to its dual release schedule for 2021, and Dune will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on October 22. Check out the teaser below:

