‘Dune’ Trailer Reveals Timothée Chalamet as a Young Savior in a Treacherous World

Finally, Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Dune. Adapted from Frank Herbert‘s 1965 novel of the same name and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2020. Just a few months ahead of its December premiere, eager fans can now immerse themselves in Villeneuve’s vision of the Dune world. Even better, we get our first look at Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and numerous other A-listers as they bring the drama of Herbert’s story to life.

Pain, power, and the pursuit of a planet’s resources that could be of use to Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he ascends into his fated role all feature in the Dune trailer. The trailer opens in a tight close-up on Paul, the son of Duke Leto (Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Ferguson) who is set to take over for his father as head of House Atreides. He grapples with mysterious, portent-laden dreams, including one of a young woman somewhere in the desert. The young woman is Chani (Zendaya), a member of the Fremen tribe living on Arrakis, where the action of Dune is set. But what does it all mean? From there, we get glimpses not only of the stunning sets and climates which give life to the Dune world, but we also meet the allies — like Duncan Idaho (Momoa), a warrior, and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), a confidant to Paul — and enemies — Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista) — of House Atreides. The Dune trailer also packs in glimpses of the clash between House Atreides and House Harkonnen, Duncan Idaho going to work on less-skilled fighters, and last but not least, we get one heck of a look at one of the infamous Dune sandworms.

There is so much to feast your eyes on in the Dune trailer that it’s hard to know where to start. The sets and costume design are arguably some of the finest to appear in a Villeneuve feature, with the clean lines and fine details of locations like the Atreides palace inviting repeat viewings. Villeneuve has worked wonders with the use of actual sets and desert locations in Jordan, eschewing any superficiality that would come with relying heavily on special effects. The tone and performances of Dune also look promising, with Chalamet looking more than ready to lead his own franchise as the real-life embodiment of one of science fiction’s favorite sons. Dune looks to be a true, epic moviegoing experience — and one worth the time and effort required nowadays when heading to your local theater.

Dune arrives in theaters on December 18, 2020. Watch the official trailer below. For more, check out previous reports on Villeneuve discussing the Dune casting process and teases about Hans Zimmer’s score for the movie.

