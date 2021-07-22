Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Dune, ahead of the film’s October 22 release date. Directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049’s Denis Villeneuve, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a prince who travels to the desert planet Arrakis to protect the source of the most valuable substance in the universe, known as "Melange," but the trailer also heavily features a look at Zendaya's Chani, who narrates the beginning in voiceover, as well as Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides, Paul's father.

Villeneuve’s Dune will cover the first half of Frank Herbert's original novel. Previously, Villeneuve has said that “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” continuing that the “world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.” While it’s unclear when we might expect to see a second film, co-writer Eric Roth has said that he has written a full treatment for a possible sequel.

In addition to Chalamet, Isaac and Zendaya, Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune comes to theaters and HBO Max on October 22. Check out the new trailer and synopsis below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Dune:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

