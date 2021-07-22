In addition to the new 'Dune' film, an HBO Max series is also on the way.

Today is a great day for Dune fans. First, they get a new trailer for the highly-anticipated movie, and new images, and now there's a new update for the upcoming HBO Max series. According to Variety, Diane Ademu-John has boarded Dune: The Sisterhood, the prequel series to the beloved classic story. The show centers on the lives of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious organization of women spies, nuns, scientists, and theologians who have expertise in genetic experimentation, galactic political interference, and religious engineering. Already this is sounding really intriguing, or should the proper word be spicy?

Ademu-John will take the role of writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but stepped down in November 2019 to work on the second part of the Dune films. Ademu-John was an executive producer and writer on Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor, and before that, she worked on shows such as Empire at Fox, The Originals, and The Vampire Diaries at The CW, and Medium and Crossing Jordan at NBC.

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, will also direct the pilot for the series. Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson are also attached to the show as producers. The series and reboot film will both be produced by Legendary Television.

Originally, the Dune film was supposed to come out last year, but it got delayed like many other films thanks to the pandemic. But now that things are slowly coming back to normal, Dune will arrive in theaters on October 22, in addition to being available on HBO Max, while it's unclear when we can expect the second Dune film or the upcoming series to debut.

