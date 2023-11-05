Over the many years of television, sci-fi-themed stories have given us much to aspire to with the likes of Star Wars and Star Trek, two of which spring to mind. In recent years, there is a new sci-fi adventure that has caught everyone's attention: Dune. Fans of the movie will be delighted to learn that a sequel, Dune: Part Two, and prequel series are heading to our screens soon. Per IGN, HBO has confirmed that the prequel series to the Denis Villeneuve-directed blockbuster has seen its title changed. Originally titled ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’, the series has now been officially named ‘Dune: Prophecy’.

Filming for the television series began filming in November 2022, after assembling what can only be described as a stellar cast. The release window for the show was also confirmed for Fall 2024 with its cast filming in Hungary. When Prophecy arrives, the show will star Emily Watson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Given that the cast is made up of actors not part of SAG-AFTRA, production has continued on the series.

Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events that occur in Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel and the 2021 Timothée Chalamet-led movie. The show will tell the tale of the origins of the mysterious religious cult, the Bene Gesserit. Central to the piece would be sisters Tula and Valya Harkonnen of House Harkonnen - yes, the mortal enemies of House Atreides – their conflicts with the threats against humanity and the creation of the cult.

Alterations to the 'Prophecy'

A return to Arrakis with Dune: Part Two, was pushed back several months from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024, much to the dismay of fans. However, before the sequel encountered this bump, its prequel series had undergone 'creative changes'. Earlier in the year, it was revealed that Shirley Henderson, who was set to play Tula Harkonnen – one of the main characters and sister of Valya Harkonnen (Watson) ,would be departing the project. The Crown's Olivia Williams was recast to fill the role while Johan Renck, who was billed to direct the first two episodes, also stepped aside.

Dune: Prophecy is set to arrive in Fall 2024, while Dune: Part Two premieres March 15, 2024. Until then, you can stream Dune on Max.

