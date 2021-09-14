Excitement and anticipation have been building for Dune, which is set for release next month. Warner Bros. and director Denis Villeneuve have now pulled back the curtain just a bit more, tweeting out a behind-the-scenes video that reinforces the chemistry between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Chalamet portrays Paul 'Muad'Dib' Atreides, while Zendaya plays his Fremen love interest, Chani.

While the video offers little by means of plot, there are plenty of encouraging shots and comments made by the director and stars. The clip notes visions that Paul continues to have of Chani, while also showing some of the desert action audiences have been waiting for. Zendaya reveals her budding friendship with Chalamet on set and it appears that the two immediately clicked once filming began for them together in Jordan. Villeneuve also reveals the genres of his film adaptation, claiming "Dune is very rich. It's an adventure movie. It's a coming-of-age movie."

As the trailers have also made clear, Dune appears to be extremely faithful to its source material from author Frank Herbert. The clip highlights several prominent scenes from the novel of the same name, from Paul's visions of Chani to his confrontation with Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling). It also wouldn't be Dune without the sweet spice melange, and if the deep blue eyes of Chani and Paul are any indication, spice will flow in this film. Notably absent from the clip are characters like Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), though the emphasis on Paul and Chani's relationship could be paving the way for the potential sequel that Villeneuve hopes to make.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides and his family, headed by Duke Leto. The family inherits the planet of Arrakis, which is rich in spice and sandworms, the latter of which make the spice mining operation extremely perilous. After a deep betrayal within the royal house, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), must band together and adapt to life amidst the Fremen, natives of the planet's desert, to reclaim their honor. The film also stars Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Dune will hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below:

